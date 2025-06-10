Doctor Doom Decimates the X-Men in Bloody Avengers: Doomsday Concept Poster

Doctor Doom will be taking on several superhero teams in the Russo brothers’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and new fan art has imagined what his battle against the X-Men could look like. Robert Downey Jr. was confirmed to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during 2024’s San Diego Comic-Con, though not as Tony Stark’s Iron Man, rather as Victor Von Doom, aka iconic Marvel Comics supervillain Doctor Doom. He’ll no doubt be wanting to make a strong first impression, and eradicating a whole team of heroes would be the best way of proving his strength. New fan art shared on Instagram depicts Doctor Doom battling the X-Men team in Avengers: Doomsday, ending in all the mutant heroes being killed by the masked villain.

Several members of the X-Men team from 20th Century Fox’s roster have already been confirmed to be returning in Doomsday, which sets them up for a final farewell at the hands of Doctor Doom. This scene could very well play out in Doomsday, leading to devastation for the X-Men, but proving just how terrifying Doctor Doom really is.

You can check out the fan art on @epic.movie.world’s Instagram page.

Avengers: Doomsday has already been confirmed to be bringing back Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. This Doomsday art imagines some of these mutant characters sporting comic-accurate costumes in the MCU, while they’re also joined by Wolverine and what appears to be Storm, neither of whom has yet been announced to be returning. It will be fantastic to see the X-Men return in Doomsday, but Doctor Doom’s debut spells bad news for the team.

Recent speculation suggests the X-Men team featured in Avengers: Doomsday may be the version of the team from the alternate universe at the end of 2023’s The Marvels. This means we could see multiple X-Men teams in Doomsday, as it’s very likely Earth-10005, the designation of Fox’s timeline, will also be revisited after Deadpool & Wolverine. This will provide Doctor Doom with many targets during his rampage across the multiverse, while he’ll also be fought by the Avengers, the New Avengers (the Thunderbolts), the Fantastic Four, and other heroes from the MCU’s history.

The classic X-Men stars will likely be making their final appearances as their mutant characters in Avengers: Doomsday and perhaps its 2027 sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Studios is gearing up to reinvent the X-Men completely for the MCU proper with its own X-Men reboot, currently being penned by The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes writer Michael Lesslie. Speculation suggests the MCU’s X-Men team will be younger and more comic-accurate, but, first, we’ll get to see some classic, beloved stars back as the X-Men in Doomsday opposite Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.