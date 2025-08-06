Thor’s Avengers: Doomsday Death Fears Addressed by Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth addresses fan concerns about Thor dying in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the second season of his series Limitless: Live Better Now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran discussed the reaction to a video he posted earlier this year that reflected on his time playing the God of Thunder. Many interpreted it as a sign that Hemsworth was preparing to step away from the role following Doomsday — perhaps after Thor sacrificed himself in the battle against Doctor Doom. According to the actor, that wasn’t his intention. He was simply looking back at his tenure as Thor as the character begins a new chapter.

“I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, ‘Ugh, we’ve given the wrong impression here,’” Hemsworth said. “We didn’t do any [damage control]; there was no damage control necessary. But a lot was read into a little. I was [already] off starting another chapter of this character, and this journey has been the biggest part of my career. So [the video] was a moment of gratitude, and it wasn’t anything else. But it definitely got misconstrued and perceived in a different way.”

Hemsworth’s video, which was posted back in May as Avengers: Doomsday went into production, was accompanied by a caption reflecting on Thor’s legacy in the MCU. Commemorating his journey in the franchise, Hemsworth thanked fans for their continued support over the past 15 years. The actor wrote that “playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” sparking speculation he was going to retire from the franchise soon.

Thor is currently the only one of the original six Avengers confirmed to appear in Doomsday [though Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. will appear in the film as another character]. It is unknown if Hemsworth will also reprise the role in 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday will mark the tenth time the actor has portrayed Thor on the big screen (including an uncredited cameo in Doctor Strange). He’s had key roles in all four previous Avengers movies and has headlined four solo Thor films.

It’s easy to see why many fans read Hemsworth’s caption the way they did. The actor has been part of the franchise since the Phase 1 days, and there will likely come a time when he bids the MCU adieu, following the footsteps of his longtime co-stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. Doomsday could have been a great outlet for a farewell like that, giving Thor one last heroic moment as he protects the multiverse from Doctor Doom. Given the audience’s relationship with the character, it would have been a very emotional development if Thor died in Doomsday, giving the film a poignant gut punch to illustrate how powerful a threat Doom is.

Hemsworth could just be playing coy in an attempt to misdirect viewers, but it’s encouraging to hear his somewhat cryptic post wasn’t meant to be a “goodbye.” While the Thor film series has been uneven, Hemsworth consistently delivers strong performances in the role and remains a fan favorite. Several films in the Multiverse Saga have underwhelmed at the box office, so Marvel might want to keep one of the original Avengers around for a bit. Despite Thor: Love and Thunder‘s mixed reception, there would probably be strong interest in a fifth Thor installment — especially if it marked a new era with a different take on the character. Hopefully, Hemsworth has a bright Marvel future ahead.