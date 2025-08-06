Chris Hemsworth Reveals Disney Scrapped a Stunt From His New Series Because of Marvel Future

For over a decade, Chris Hemsworth’s journey as Thor has been a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A few months ago, the actor shared a video celebrating his 15-year legacy with the character, a move many fans interpreted as a potential farewell, leading to speculation that his time as the God of Thunder might be coming to an end in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. However, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about the second season of his National Geographic series, now titled Limitless: Live Better Now, the actor revealed that a stunt he pitched was shot down by executives precisely because they couldn’t risk his future as Thor.

“I was going to attempt to surf a 40-foot wave and train with big wave specialists, but we couldn’t get it through the ranks,” Hemsworth revealed. “The risk assessment, basically, was too far gone, so I ended up climbing a 200-meter dam wall. They both have a fair amount of risk attached to them, but [the dam climb] got past the risk assessment team. So there definitely was [concern from above]: ‘No, we need him to go off and shoot Thor next. We can’t have him drown while filming a big wave episode.’”

The first season of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth saw the actor push his body to its absolute extremes to explore the science of longevity. For the second season, titled Limitless: Live Better Now, the focus shifts to more accessible challenges that explore how to live better overall by confronting universal issues like pain, fear, and cognitive decline. The three-part series will see Hemsworth take on intense new trials, including learning to play the drums for a live performance with Ed Sheeran, enduring South Korean Special Forces training to manage chronic pain, and scaling a 600-foot dam wall in the Swiss Alps to embrace risk.

Chris Hemsworth Confirms His Career as Thor Is Not Ending Soon

That heartfelt video post that sparked retirement rumors was, according to Hemsworth, simply a moment of reflection that was misinterpreted by the public. He clarified that there was never any internal discussion about damage control because his journey with Marvel was far from over when he posted it.

“I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, ‘Ugh, we’ve given the wrong impression here,’” Hemsworth cleared up. “We didn’t do any [damage control]; there was no damage control necessary. But a lot was read into a little. I was [already] off starting another chapter of this character, and this journey has been the biggest part of my career. So [the video] was a moment of gratitude, and it wasn’t anything else. But it definitely got misconstrued and perceived in a different way.”

Hemsworth’s return as the God of Thunder is already confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, which will see Joe and Anthony Russo return to direct after their celebrated run on Infinity War and Endgame. Beyond the team-up film, the most direct setup for his solo future remains the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder, which introduced Brett Goldstein as Hercules and tasked him with hunting down the Asgardian. While Marvel has not officially announced a slate past Avengers: Secret Wars, insiders report that Thor 5 is in early development. Taika Waititi has publicly confirmed he will not be involved, stating he has other film commitments that will take up the next several years. This departure opens the door for the creative reinvention Hemsworth himself has said he is looking for after feeling Love and Thunder became “too silly.”

Limitless: Live Better Now will begin streaming on August 15th on Disney+. As for Thor, the God of Thunder will return when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

