Robert Downey Jr. Is Developing His Own Doom Backstory for the MCU (But What About the Comics?)

Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly contributing quite a bit to the MCU’s Phase Six, both on screen and off. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, the Russo brothers mentioned that Downey Jr. is getting deep into character as Victor von Doom — “writing backstory” for the villain himself. This could be a simple acting exercise for Downey Jr., but it could indicate some amount of creative input from the actor owing to his stature in the franchise. The MCU is not always strictly faithful to the comics, but foundational elements like characters’ origin stories are typically kept consistent, so hopefully Downey Jr. isn’t making any huge sweeping changes.

Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Tony Stark and Iron Man is one of the key building blocks of the MCU, and it worked in part because audiences found it easy to relate Stark’s story to Downey Jr.’s past. When asked if Downey Jr. was imbuing his personality into Dr. Doom as well, Anthony Russo perked up. “Oh, it’s very intense. That’s a great question, because it’s a very intense process developing the character.”

“Oh my god, he’s so immersed in it, he’s so dialed in,” Anthony added, while his brother Joe chimed in, “That’s the kind of artist he is, that’s the kind of actor he is.”

“He’s writing backstory, costume ideas — I mean, we were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here, talking about it,” Anthony elaborated. “I think he just loves really rich, three-dimensional characters, and I think he sees a really opportunity here with that character.”

For those concerned about Downey Jr. “writing backstory” for Dr. Doom, keep in mind that this is likely just for his own reference, not for the finished movie. It’s very common for actors to begin developing their performance with some writing exercises to help them get into the right mindset and embody the person they’re playing. Oftentimes, the small details are more important in this process than the big events — things like a character’s favorite food, how they tie their shoes, their preference for a straw in certain drinks, and so on. These kinds of things can help an actor feel like the character they’re playing, which contributes to the performance in intangible ways, without messing with the story or lore.

Whether that’s what Downey Jr. is doing or not, it’s nice to hear that he’s consulting closely with the Russo brothers on these questions. That means anything he is bringing to the character is up for debate with his collaborators, rather than going into the movie unquestioned. The Russo brothers left the MCU at the same time as Downey Jr., and right now all three of them are expected to make their returns next May in Avengers: Doomsday.

That is, of course, assuming that Downey Jr. doesn’t have a surprise appearance in either of the movies between then and now. He doesn’t seem like a likely candidate for Thunderbolts, which hits theaters on May 2nd, but many fans have their fingers crossed to see him in The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th. Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.