Avengers: Endgame's Emma Fuhrmann Reveals Massively Redacted Script

Marvel Studios' security when it comes to protecting the details of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films is, at this point, pretty legendary. Over the years -- particularly when it comes to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame -- stars have shared how little they actually were told about the film and their characters' roles in them. Sometimes that's included fake scripts and scenes or not getting a script at all. For Endgame actor Emma Fuhrmann, however, she did get a script, just one with everything except her scene completely redacted.

During ComicBook.com's #QuarantineWatchParty for Avengers: Endgame on Monday night, the Cassie Lang actor joined in on the conversation by sharing a look at her massively redacted script for the film, explaining that she had absolutely no idea what the plot of the film was due to only being able to read her own scene.

"I literally showed up on set with no idea what the plot line was," Fuhrmann wrote. "Everything was redacted except my scene! @ComicBook Here's a piece of my script so you can see what I mean. #QuarantineWatchParty #AvengersEndgame #AvengersAssemble."

This isn't the first time Fuhrmann has revealed a bit about the incredible measures Marvel Studios took to keep things under wraps regarding Endgame. She previously told ComicBook.com that the security efforts around the movie included a visit regarding what seemed like an innocent, non-spoiler photo of a sunset she had shared on social media.

"So, I had gotten to Atlanta to film, and there was this gorgeous sunset," Fuhrmann explained. "I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location, Atlanta, Georgia. The next day, [Marvel's] head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can't post that. I was like, 'Well, I wasn't going to say I was on set of you know, Endgame or anything,' and they were like, 'No, we understand, you're not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I've had people calling me all day trying to find out where you're going to be filming,' and that was such a sort of just like a, 'Okay, wow, this is real.' It could not have gotten any realer, I really didn't understand just how large Marvel was, and how much of an impact it had. That really just was a sort of pinch me moment even though I was in a little bit of trouble."

Ultimately, though, Fuhrmann came to appreciate the secrecy, noting that since she didn't know the details of things, seeing what made it to the final release of the film kept her on the edge of her seat.

"It was, it was the first time I had seen it. I was like, 'I know I'm in it, so that's good that it didn't get cut,' but I had no idea what they had picked, as I said before, we did so many different takes, so I was really excited to finally see it and also find out what happened after Infinity War," Fuhrman said. "I was on the edge of my seat the entire time."

Avengers: Endgame is now available to stream on Disney+ Avengers: Infinity War will hit the platform on June 25th.

