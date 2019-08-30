Exploring The Timeline Of Avengers Endgame’s Thanos

Thanos died twice in Avengers: Endgame with “our” big purple Titan dying in the first fifteen minutes of the film after achieving his mission of eliminating half the universe. With a well placed decaptating blow from Thor, the Mad Titan met his end but that wasn’t the end of Thanos‘ threat as a version of the antagonist appeared from 2014, specifically during the events of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Our question now is, with this past Thanos also killed in the finale of Endgame, what happened as a result in his timeline?

For the most part, a lot of the events that took place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe prior to Infinity War and Endgame would have happened the same way. Captain America: Civil War would have went down pretty much the exact same way as Thanos had relatively zero influence on those events. The Guardians would still clash against Ego in their sequel. Doctor Strange would still arrive as the universe’s Sorcerer Supreme. However, Infinity War not taking place in this new timeline thanks to Thanos’ “disappearance” would change A LOT about what happened next for our heroes, so let’s do a breakdown of how his absence would affect characters across the board.

The feud between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers would most likely continue, with Cap continuing to be a fugitive from the law as Iron Man would have no need to call him from his “exile” to deal with a bigger threat. The Sokovia Accords would still be in full effect so we can debate whether or not a second Civil War would be coming down the pike with no big bad such as Thanos acting as a uniting factor for the heroes of the MCU. Hawkeye would still be under house arrest, Black Widow and Falcon would still be attached to Steve at the hip, and Scott Lang wouldn’t have been trapped in the Quantum Realm.

Peter Parker would continue to exist in his strange grey area where he operates under the approval of Tony Stark. The most interesting question would be whether or not Tony and Pepper Potts had a daughter in this new reality. Though they were clearly together at the start of Infinity War, was Thanos’ havoc what caused them to decide to start a family proper? Regardless, without a Thanos in this reality, Tony would continue living as Iron Man, never needing to sacrifice himself to save the world.

New Asgard would still happen, though there would be far more citizens of it since Thanos wouldn’t be alive to kill half of those who survived the events of Thor: Ragnarok. Never needing to face off against the Mad Titan, Thor would obviously not gain all that weight and would most likely still remain king, with Loki continuing with his schemes, and still breathing.

The biggest implication of Thanos’ “disappearance” in this altered timeline would be that half of creation wouldn’t be wiped out. Though they returned five years late, it also means that we’d have characters that were altered greatly without the Mad Titan enacting his plan. Peter Parker would be in college, Wakanda wouldn’t be without its king for half a decade, nor would the universe be absent of a Sorcerer Supreme. Also, characters such as the Vision and Loki would still be alive as they were murdered prior to the snap.

What other changes do you think happened in the reality of "2014's Thanos" as a result of his disappearance?