Avengers: Endgame Fan Imagines Epic Final Battle as 16-Bit Video Game

Just in case anyone has not yet had enough of Avengers: Endgame, a fan of the biggest movie of all time has re-imagined the thrilling final battle sequence which called on every Marvel hero still living in the big screen world to unite to fight Thanos. The iconic "Avengers assemble" line from Captain America was heard around the world, as were the cheers when the character portrayed by Chris Evans wielded Thor's hammer for the first time. Now, it can all be imagined in the form of old fashioned 16-bit graphics for anyone who wanted an added touch of nostalgia.

The directors of Avengers: Endgame recently opened up about their efforts on these comic book movies while talking to ComicBook.com. "Comic books are inherently serialized, right? They're traditionally cliffhangers at the end of every book to get to the next book," Joe Russo explained. "Or if it's not, it could be a cliffhanger, there's certainly some loose threads. That structure isn't always appropriate for a close ended movie, even when Marvel is serialized, you're still trying to tell a complete story in that particular film. The one place where it was certainly applicable was Infinity War, which ended like any big event comic would, with a giant cliffhanger ending. I think there is some applications, or that structure is applicable sometimes, but not, but it's not the same as... Comic books are very different."

Of course, the directors piled on years of technological advancements and story telling for Avengers: Endgame, with the 16-bit video seen at the top of the page from YouTube's Mr Sunday Movies. the video, despite the graphics being dated to arcade games from the 90s, does an impressive job of maintaining a 3D vibe and capturing the scope and scale offered by the epic battle in Endgame!

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

