‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Mark Ruffalo Asks Josh Gad for ‘Frozen 2’ Spoilers

The first trailer for the long-awaited Frozen II was released yesterday and the stars of the film already have to be careful about holding in the secrets.

Josh Gad, who is best known to Disney fans as Olaf the Snowman, took to Twitter to vent about the harrowing experience of keeping in spoilers. Unsurprisingly, he tagged Mark Ruffalo AKA The Hulk, who is known for accidentally letting Marvel secrets slip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the next 9 months, I have to live with the fact that every #frozen2 secret you wish to know resides in my brain. Uh-oh. Do not pull a @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/J5M7yOzJAi — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 14, 2019

“For the next 9 months, I have to live with the fact that every #frozen2 secret you wish to know resides in my brain. Uh-oh. Do not pull a @MarkRuffalo,” Gad wrote.

Does everybody die??? DM me. //t.co/WUentyflGD — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 14, 2019

“Does everybody die??? DM me,” Ruffalo responded.

It’s a trap, Gad! While we seriously doubt Frozen II will have any secrets that rival the deaths in Avengers: Infinity War, fans are eager to find out what the new animated sequel has in store. From the mysterious new characters teased in the trailer to the longstanding hope that Elsa will get a girlfriend, there are tons of unanswered questions that Gad knows the answers to.

Many fans were quick to comment on the posts.

“Mark if you guys trade secrets we can make a film about it 20 years from now.

‘ElsaGate’ ‘LooseLipsSinkScripts’ all working titles,” @ChristianLN0821 wrote.

“You can’t even keep a secret. It’s more likely they’ll dm and tell Tom Holland about it,” @IR0NSPIDEY joked. (Tom Holland AKA Spider-Man is also known for dropping Marvel spoilers).

“Should I expect Daisy Ridley to make videos asking you for spoilers?,” @SteveRosenberg asked.

This is a reference to the fact that Josh Gad is known for trying to get Star Wars secrets out of Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey is the newest trilogy. The two actors co-starred in Murder on the Orient Express together in 2017 and Gad was hilariously relentless about Star Wars spoilers. Hopefully, Ridley is a Disney fan, because Gad deserves a little payback for all of the traps he set.

In addition to Gad, Frozen II stars a returning Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff). The film has also added Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown to the cast, but their new characters are currently unknown.

What Frozen II secrets are you dying to know? Tell us in the comments!

Frozen II finally hits theaters on November 22nd.