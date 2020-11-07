Avengers: Endgame Artist Reveals New Version of Warrior Thanos

✖

Even as Avengers: Endgame inches closer to its two-year anniversary next spring, more behind-the-scenes looks at the highest-grossing feature of all time begin to surface. The latest batch of tidbits comes from longtime Marvel Studios concept artist Jerad Marantz, sharing a set of new pictures of "Warrior" Thanos — the younger version of the antagonist that traveled through time to set up the cinematic battle.

Though the concept art doesn't reveal anything super different than what ended up appearing on-screen, Marantz has some alternate takes on the character's armor. Better yet, the pieces involved are process pieces, helping show fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe the development of one of its most iconic characters.

"Love showing process! This was an earlier pass on warrior Thanos for Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War," Marantz shared alongside the concept art.. At this point I’d gotten pretty far with an earlier version that was almost approved before going back to the drawing board. These images show how I work. I like to block out shapes and kind of 'work on the manikin.'"

He added, "I had these sliding pectoral plates on this version that I was pretty proud of. I imagine they would roll over as Thanos would move his shoulders. I did a few sketches before blocking things in, ultimately changing directions to the final warrior version, but this was part of the journey. You can actually see quite a few elements in this design that made it to the final. It’s a very fun way to work, but not a lot of productions give you the opportunity to “find the design“ through modeling."

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.