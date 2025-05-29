New Avengers Fan Theory May Reveal Bad News for Secret Wars’ Ending

Marvel fans think they may have spotted some major heartbreak coming down the pike with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The two films will be the culminating events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current “Multiverse Saga” storyline, and a lot of fans thought they already knew that the two-part story would play out a lot like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but suddenly that expectation is not so certain. Because if this long-running fan theory is right, Marvel Studios has already put a coded foreshadowing in front of us that Secret Wars will have a dark ending.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how the theory about Avengers: Secret Wars‘ ominous ending breaks down:

Do Avengers Movie Logos Hide A Secret?

This Reddit thread from “EntertainmentEast729” breaks down how Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame all had title logos where the “A” in “Avengers” was flanked by a full circular curve. However, the logo for Avengers: Infinity War only had a half-circle around it, which some interpreted as a secret hint that the Avengers squad wouldn’t make it out of the film alive.

Well, if you look at the official logos for Doomsday and Secret Wars that Marvel Studios has previously displayed, it’s clear that it is the Secret Wars logo that only has a half-circle, while Doomsday‘s logo is flanked by a full circle. Ergo, in keeping with the line of Marvel fan theory, Marvel Studios is allegedly letting us know that Avengers: Secret Wars will end in tragedy for the superhero team… which fans should kind of expect.

It must be said: this entire theory could arguably get debunked based on font and formatting. “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” are the longest titles in the franchise: the size of the circle flanking the “A” may depend on how much space there is between the “A” in “Avengers” and wherever the subtitle is positioned. For instance, single-word subtitles like “Endgame” and “Doomsday” get centered, leaving much more design space for that larger circle; “Infinity War” and “Secret Wars” stretch longer across that bottom row, perhaps cutting the circle down in size. It really depends on how you interpret the design of the “Age of Ultron” subtitle: if it was reduced in size to accommodate the circle, or if it was done to keep this coded messaging alive.

How Will Avengers: Secret Wars End?

Avengers: Secret Wars is expected pick up the fragments left over (literally and figuratively) from Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom presumably following the villain’s comic storyline and pulling together his own “Battleword” reality from the destroyed fragments of the Marvel Multiversal, after mass incursions wipe out all realities. In the 2010s “Secret Wars” event, the surviving Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men and other Marvel heroes (and villains) fought God-Emperor Doom and his forces to ultimately recreat a new Big Bag that birthed a new prime Marvel Universe, with various alternate universe elements (like Miles Morales, or Reed Richard’s villainous variant, “The Maker”) mixed into the main Marvel Universe.

Assuming the MCU follows a similar arc with its version of Secret Wars, the reboot of the “Sacred Timeline” will be a death of sorts of the MCU as we’ve known it. Narratively, the entire reality the characters of the MCU knew will shift, change, and expand in different ways to accommodate characters like the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more (Miles Morales?) now existing alongside the Avengers. Behind the scenes, it’s also clear that veteran stars of the franchise could move on, while newer actors who may have expected big arcs in the franchise have to also say goodbye to those hopes, as bigger franchise characters like the X-Men step into the spotlight. In that sense, the Avengers’ “winning” at the end of Secret Wars is a hard concept to envision in the traditional sense, as defeating Doom (or whomever else is in the way) means also saying goodbye to the universe they (and we) knew.

So, maybe this Avengers logo theory isn’t so crazy after all – what do you think?

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been delayed. Their respective new release dates are December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027