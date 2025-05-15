These Avengers: Doomsday Set Photos May Show the X-Men’s Most Iconic Villains

The X-Men‘s most iconic villains are spotted in new set photos for Avengers: Doomsday. Filming on the next big Avengers flick is currently underway, which means fans are taking every opportunity to sneak photos and glean Easter eggs from the set. Avengers: Doomsday has a massive all-star cast, with possibly the biggest additions being the original X-Men from the FOX movies. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes battle with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will somehow include the X-Men. But what fans may not have expected is for their most formidable foes, mutant-hunting Sentinels, to get involved in the coming conflict.

Avengers: Doomsday set photos have made their way online, revealing what appears to be pieces of giant Sentinels scattered across the set. Photos and a video compiling everything show what looks to be the torso and leg of a Sentinel, with portions of the body parts covered by a blue tarp, possibly to allow for visual effects to be added later on. It’s unknown if this takes place at the X-Men Mansion or some other location. None of the X-Men cast members can be seen in the photos, so all fans are left with is endless speculation.

You can take a look at the photos and video from the set of Avengers: Doomsday below.

Sentinels are giant robots programmed to hunt, capture, and sometimes terminate mutants. They’ve appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, as well as countless cartoons like X-Men: The Animated Series, and most recently in X-Men ’97. The Sentinels we got in X-Men: Days of Future Past were a prototype version in the past, while the future scenes showed how the Sentinels had evolved.

The X-Men confirmed to reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday include Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Channing Tatum (Gambit). Tatum’s first appearance as Gambit took place in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and he quickly became such a fan-favorite that Marvel wasted no time in bringing him back.

Cast members from Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are also set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Fans learned that the asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title was secretly a red herring for The New Avengers, meaning that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be represented in the film. Other current — and perhaps future Avengers — set to appear are Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), Winston Duke (M’Baku), and Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor).

A former Avenger who isn’t returning for Doomsday is Scarlett Johansson. The Black Widow star is constantly asked about bringing Natasha Romanoff back to life, but has remained consistent with her belief that Black Widow should remain dead. “It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play,” Johansson told Vanity Fair. “I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don’t want to mess with that. For fans too—it’s important for them.”

