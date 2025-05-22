One MCU Character Could Change Everything in the Avengers vs. New Avengers Fight

The Avengers are never really on the same page in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When they first assemble in The Avengers, the heroes have plenty of reasons to dislike one another, and things only get better for a time before they are at each other’s throats again. The group officially calls it quits in Captain America: Civil War, and without a united front to protect Earth in Avengers: Infinity War, almost all is lost. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes know they have to assemble one last time in Avengers: Endgame to make up for their mistakes, but once the battle is over, most of them go their separate ways, leaving a massive void.

Without a group of allies to fall back on, many MCU heroes, such as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, have had to deal with Avengers-level threats on their own. Only at the end of Captain America: Brave New World does someone get their butt into gear and starting getting a team together. However, Sam Wilson doesn’t get all the pieces in place before Valentina Allegra de Fontaine announces to the world that the New Avengers are here. Now, the two sides are at odds, and another character may be waiting in the shadows to take advantage.

Sam Wilson’s Team and the New Avengers May Have Some Competition in the MCU

The end of Thunderbolts* sees the New Avengers accept their role as Earth’s protectors, and for at least a year, they do a pretty good job. They enter the film’s post-credits scene with new suits and look ready to face the threats ahead of them. However, there’s a nasty case of impostor syndrome going around because, as soon as they get word that Sam is looking to trademark the name “Avengers,” they don’t seem as confident. Bucky is especially upset because his conversations with Sam about the subject aren’t going well, so much so that it doesn’t seem like they’re really friends anymore.

Sam, on the other hand, seems really sure of himself as he looks to get the Avengers back on track. He asks his wingman, Joaquin Torres, to be his first recruit, and while the rest of his team is a mystery at this point, he knows enough heavy hitters to fill out an impressive roster. However, no connection can prepare Sam to face off against another MCU character who believes he has what it takes to lead Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Ikaris.

The leader of the titular group of ancient beings in Eternals, Ikaris has incredible strength and speed, and he’s a lot more durable than a super-soldier. He also talks a big game, such as when he tells Sprite he believes he can lead the Avengers. The rest of the Eternals laugh at Ikaris when he reveals his goal, but underestimating him is what lands them in trouble. He turns on his allies and tries to help a Celestial to destroy the Earth. While Ikaris sees the errors of his ways and flies into the sun, it seems like something he can survive, and if he’s still out there, he’s a massive threat.

The Avengers Could Use an Eternal on Their Side in Doomsday

Whether Ikaris puts his own team together or tries to take control of one of the active ones in Avengers: Doomsday, he’s going to be a challenge. Sam’s team and the New Avengers would likely have to squash their beef to avoid being taken out by the Eternal. If someone gets through to him before he does too much damage, though, he could prove to be an invaluable pickup. After all, Sentry is out of commission at the end of the Thunderbolts*, and Ikaris is one of the few characters in the MCU that can even hold a candle to Bob’s alter-ego. Doctor Doom’s unlikely to stand a chance with that kind of firepower available.

The Avengers do run the risk of rubbing Ikaris the wrong way and sending him running to Doom’s side, but it’s not like they have a ton of options. Steve Rogers and Tony Stark aren’t walking through the front door, which means no one can sit out the fight that’s on the way in the next couple of Avengers movies.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

Do you think Ikaris could become a factor in the Avengers vs. New Avengers conflict? Whose side do you think he could be on? Let us know in the comments below!