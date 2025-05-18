The MCU Set Up Avengers vs. New Avengers All the Way Back in She-Hulk

What made Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so exciting was all the build up. After Nick Fury entered Tony Stark’s home at the end of Iron Man, the franchise took off like a rocket ship, picking up another hero at every stop before having them team up in The Avengers. The MCU pulled it off again when Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters and pitted the whole universe against the Mad Titan, Thanos. However, after Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios started to lose its way. In fact, Phases 4 and 5 pulled the franchise in so many directions that a collapse felt inevitable. Miraculously, Thunderbolts* pulls off the impossible, putting the MCU back on track after its massive reveal at the end of the film.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Thunderbolts*

Thunderbolts* reveals that the MCU’s newest team is actually the “New Avengers.” They operate as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for a year before Sam Wilson picks a fight by trademarking the name “Avengers.” The move seems a little bit out of left field, especially because his friend Bucky Barnes is on the team, but the MCU has been setting the stage for this conflict since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

She-Hulk Reveals That the Avengers Are Nothing More Than a Gimmick

After the Avengers defeat Thanos and go their separate ways in Endgame, it leaves a massive hole to fill. Spider-Man: Far From Home touches on this briefly, with the kids at Peter Parker’s high school not understanding where the world’s heroes are. Nick Fury provides answers later on, telling Peter that most of the Avengers are unavailable to help in the fight against the Elementals. While there are plenty of potentially world-ending events after that, things don’t change much, and the public takes notice.

By the time She-Hulk: Attorney at Law rolls around, the Avengers are sort of a joke. Jennifer Walters’ two associates, Pug and Nikki, go on a mission to learn more about a guy in Los Angeles making suits for superheroes. Their journey takes them to a coffee shop where the barista is selling bootleg Avengers merch out of the back, including fake Captain America shields and shirts that read “Avingers.” It’s clearly a joke about how far people in the MCU will go to make a quick buck, but it also speaks to how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes need to earn the world’s respect again.

Sam Wilson Wants to Fix the Avengers’ Image in Doomsday

Sam telling Joaquin Torres that he wants to restart the Avengers at the end of Captain America: Brave New World is a monumental moment. It takes him a long time to feel confident enough to pick up the shield, but he realizes he has the support he needs to be the Sentinel of Liberty and lead the Avengers. Unfortunately, because Sam always takes his time making decisions, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine jumps the line and saves her skin by announcing her new team of Avengers. However, the New Avengers don’t deter Sam from taking the necessary steps to make his vision for the Avengers a reality.

While it may seem silly, trademarking the Avengers name allows Sam to control the narrative. As great as it is that Bucky and Co. are turning their lives around and want to help, it’s not a good look to have former criminals running the show. The public seems to agree, as they’re quick to turn on the New Avengers and post memes about them after Sam announces his intention to form his own team. Red Guardian even tries to get ahead of the whole thing by donning an outfit with a “New Avengerz” logo. Sure, he’s likely unaware of the bad T-shirts making the rounds in She-Hulk, but it’s impossible to ignore the similarities. It’s time for the Avengers to be taken seriously again, and that means kicking off a conflict that’s been brewing for a number of years.

