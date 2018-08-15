‘Back to the Future’ Cast Reunites in New Photo

The original cast of Back to the Future reunited in Boston this weekend, 33 years after the first installment of the beloved film franchise originally hit theaters.

Stars Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), Thomas Wilson (Biff Tannen), and Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines) all attended Fan Expo Boston over the weekend, where they met with fans and participated in a panel about Back to the Future. Though they were only together for a short time, the four actors took a minute to pose together for a photo.

Fox later shared the image of them together on his Instagram account.

“Back in 2018, even Biff made it,” the actor wrote in the post. You can check out the photo below!

After starring together in Back to the Future in 1985, all four of the performers returned for the film’s two sequels, Back to the Future Part II in 1989, and Back to the Future Part III in 1990.

Lately, rumors of a potential fourth film in the franchise have been surfacing, with fans across the world hoping that the cast would fire up the Delorean for one more round. Of course, the actors took the stage for their panel in Boston, the subject of a franchise return came up.

When asked why these rumors continued to pop up online, Wilson noted that it was probably because all three movies in the franchise were good, and fans would likely show up to the theaters until there was a drop-off in quality.

“Basically, I think America is saying, ‘Come on they’ve wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?’” Wilson said. “‘C’mon, we would watch it until it sucks.’”

Were you excited to see the Back to the Future cast together again? Are you hoping that a fourth movie will happen, or would it be best to leave well enough alone?