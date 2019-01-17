‘Back To The Future’ Star Michael J. Fox Reveals His First Tattoo

Beloved actor and icon, Michael J. Fox, has joined the ranks of celebrities to get some permanent ink, and we’re loving the design he chose.

“First tattoo, sea turtle, long story,” he wrote. While we enjoy a good mystery, the actor’s tattoo artist shed a little bit of extra light on the meaning behind the turtle tattoo.

“Represents his life and himself. Can’t decide how I feel today @realmikejfox it was an honor,” Mr. K wrote alongside the same photo shared by Fox.

Mr. K is an artist at Bang Bang NYC. If you’re an east coaster who loves tattoos, you know Bang Bang is one of the most revered shops in New York. Mr. K is originally from Seoul, Korea and specializes in micro style and single needle. According to his bio, he started as a graphic designer and his preference of “always looking for the finest pen” is what drew him to the “intricate details of the micro style.”

“Such a coooool shot and was surely the best day of my tattoo life,” he wrote, “gonna watch #backtothefuture tonight again!!” If we tattooed Michael J. Fox, we’d probably end our day that way, too.

As you can see, Mr. K and Fox are pictured alongside Bang Bang himself with a sweet Hoverboard and a pair of Nike’s limited edition self-lacing Back to the Future shoes. The owner and operator of the shop, Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, has plenty of his own celebrity tattoo stories. His bio boasts tattooing “Rihanna in the tropics, LeBron James in his basement, Cara Delevingne on a roof, Katy Perry in Stockholm’s Abba Museum, and Justin Bieber on a plane at 30,000 feet.”

Best known for playing Marty McFly in the Back to the Future films and Scott Howard in Teen Wolf, Fox is an ongoing advocate for Parkinson’s research, a condition he was diagnosed with in 1991 at age 29 and made public in 1998. The actor started The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which you can learn about here.

Fox doesn’t have any acting projects in the works, but he has been seen recently on the small screen. In 2017, he returned to Curb Your Enthusiasm as himself for a hilarious follow-up to his guest spot from 2011. He was also in five episodes of Designator Survivor last year.

