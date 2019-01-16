‘Bad Boys for Life’ Casts DJ Khaled

Production for Bad Boys for Life is now underway and has added a face to the cast that is sure to get hip hop fans talking. According to recent reports, DJ record executive and social media sensation DJ Khaled has joined the movie.

The news first broke on Twitter via That Hashtag Show correspondent Charles Murphy yesterday and was confirmed earlier today by Variety. Khaled himself took to the microblogging platform earlier this evening to confirm the news, claiming he was chasing an Oscar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NEW MOVIE ALERT! 🎥 🎬🔑 Blessed to announce that I will be joining #WillSmith and #Martinlawrence in the cast of @badboys #BadBoysForLife movie May I remind you, it’s only Jan 15th, 2019. Y’all have no idea what’s coming. I’m coming for the Oscars!! God Is The Greatest!!! pic.twitter.com/vf0GflB1uG — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) January 15, 2019

Khaled, real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled, rose to prominence as a member of Terror Squad, a rap collective made up of Khaled, Fat Joe, the late Big Pun, and others. The rapper soon started a solo career, where he found much more success. His latest two albums — Major Key and Grateful — both peaked at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

More recently, Khaled has become a social media sensation through his constant story updates on Snapchat and Instagram. The music producer has also started to slide into acting, making his feature film debut in Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) in a cameo role as himself.

In addition to his live-action role in Bade Boys for Life, Khaled is set to voice a character named Ears in Spies in Disguise, an animated spy-comedy coming from Blue Sky Studios on September 13th.

Bad Boys for Life will be directed by Bilall Fallah Adil El Arbi (Gangsta) from a script by Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan, and Chris Bremmer. Franchise star Will Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad will receive producer credits while Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, and James Lassiter will serve as executive producers on the project.

Smith and Martin Lawrence will reprise their roles from the previous two movies in the franchise. Khaled joins newcomers Vanessa Hudgens (The Princess Switch), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Jacob Scipio (We Die Young), and Paola Nunez (The Son) as new additions to the cast. It’s still unclear if Gabrielle Union will return to play Sydney Burnett — the sister of Lawrence’s character — as she’s currently set to play the character in a spin-off television show L.A.’s Finest, set to debut later this year.

Bad Boys for Life is currently scheduled for release on January 17th, 2018.