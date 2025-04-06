The Original Karate Kid Trilogy Gets a New Streaming Home After Surprising Netflix Exit

Thanks to the success of Cobra Kai, Netflix feels like a natural destination for all things Karate Kid. The sequel series was a massive hit over the course of its six seasons, and it made sense that The Karate Kid could often be found on the same service, allowing fans to check out the story of Daniel and Johnny in its entirety. That endeavor got a lot more difficult when the calendar flipped from March to April and Netflix lost all three of the original Karate Kid films.

The first three Karate Kid movies, all of which focus on Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso, have been on Netflix for some time now. That changed on April 1st, and now Cobra Kai stands alone on the streaming service. Fortunately for fans of The Karate Kid, you can still find all of those films easily (and on the same service), you just have to hop over to a different provider.

After leaving Netflix, all three of the original Karate Kid films went over to Hulu, where they’re actually streaming on both English and Spanish. It’s awesome that the trilogy remains intact on another streamer, but it is admittedly frustrating for fans of the franchise to need two separate subscriptions to watch those films and the sequel TV series that they inspired.

Since Cobra Kai is a Netflix original, the chances of it ever streaming anywhere else are incredibly slim. So to have all of the Karate Kid titles together again, it will require the movies to return to Netflix.

What’s New on Hulu?

The Karate Kid and its sequels are among dozens of movies that were added to Hulu's streaming lineup at the start of the month.

