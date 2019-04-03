New ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Set Photos Show Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Action

The lovable duo of Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett are returning to the big screen in the long-awaited Bad Boys For Life, and some new set photos from the project show Will Smith and Martin Lawrence doing what they do best, and that’s chasing down criminals on the streets of Miami. The photos seem to be of reshoots of scenes previously filmed earlier this year, where Mike and Marcus are chasing someone down on foot (via Just Jared). Smith has a gun out and is in full sprint, though we aren’t sure who the duo is chasing at the moment.

The photos also show the two talking to the crew and getting touched up, as well as a scene that seems to come before the sprint where they are getting out of a van. We’re not sure why they are driving that either, as Mike always seemed to have a sports car in previous movies, despite the fact that it almost always received a thrashing due to car chases, shootouts, and Marcus mishaps, like when he accidentally shot up Mike’s dashboard during a car chase.

The third Bad Boys film took quite a while to become a reality, something Smith seemed frustrated with previously, and he expressed as much on social media. The film’s been in limbo for some time, as the last Bad Boys film released in 2003. There’s reportedly been a desire to do the film on both sides, but it seems scheduling issues derailed it for a while. Thankfully Smith was just as excited as he was frustrated previously when he announced the movie was getting the green light in a memorable video with co-star Lawrence.

Bad Boys For Life stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Joe Pantoliano, Charles Melton, Kate del Castillo, DJ Khaled, Happy Anderson, and Paola Nunez, and you can find the official synopsis for Bad Boys For Life below.

“the new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Will Smith).”

Bad Boys For Life is scheduled to release in theaters on January 17th, 2020.

