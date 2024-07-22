Bad Boys: Ride or Die Digital Release Includes a New Post-Credits Scene

Bad Boys: Ride or Die fans will want to check out the digital edition to watch the all-new post-credits scene. The Bad Boys franchise keeps chugging along with its fourth installment, which has already proved to be a force at the box office. This means Bad Boys: Ride or Die should have no problem finding an audience in the comforts of their homes, and that’s where the digital release comes in. Tomorrow sees the Bad Boys film available to buy or rent on digital, and it comes jam-packed with extra content. One of those extra is a special post-credits scene that wasn’t shown in theaters.

In the digital extras section of the Bad Boys: Ride or Die home release, the text includes, “PLUS AN ALL-NEW POST-CREDIT SCENE.” Other extras called out include outtakes and bloopers, deleted scenes, “Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs,” “The Bruckheimer Legacy: Crafting Bad Boys & Beyond, “Fights, Camera, Action,” and “Partners in Crime.” It will be interesting to see what the Bad Boys post-credit scene will be, though we already know Jerry Bruckheimer is already planning a fifth Bad Boys movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will Smith surprises Bad Boys: Ride or Die audience during screening

Will Smith shared a video on Instagram where he surprised a Los Angeles audience that went to see Bad Boys: Ride or Die. As Smith states in the Instagram video, he likes to see his movies during their opening weekend and hide in the audience. “It’s a ritual I have. I like to do it when I have a movie come out, Friday, Saturday, usually a matinee on Sunday. I like going to theaters,” he said. He then wears a mask and sits at the top of the theater, filming the audience as they laugh at the jokes in Bad Boys 4. After the movie lets out Smith walks with the crowd out of the theaters, where he removes his mask to make his presence known. He’s then swarmed by the crowd and poses for videos and pictures, with one fan giving Bad Boys: Ride or Die a “10 out of 10” rating.

What Is Bad Boys: Ride or Die About?

In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, wise-cracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back in action when they learn that their former captain was posthumously framed for working for a drug cartel, igniting a mission to uncover the truth of the conspiracy to find out who set up their late superior. Not only do they hope to restore the honor of their late captain, but also find out who set him up and who might be putting targets on their backs next.

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, and DJ Khaled all return to star in the fourth entry in the series, which adds Tasha Smith, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, and Tiffany Haddish. Bad Boys: Ride or Die also brings back Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.