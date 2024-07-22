Bad Boys Ride or Die Featurette Celebrates Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Friendship (Exclusive)

The on-screen chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is what has kept the Bad Boys franchise alive for three decades, but in a new featurette celebrating the film’s release on Digital, the connection between the characters only scratches the surface of the real-life friendship between Smith and Lawrence. The featurette highlights how their connection not only leads to unexpected moments of discovery to then incorporate into the movie itself, but also how they push each other to bring out their best. You can check out the exclusive featurette above before Bad Boys: Ride or Die is available to rent or buy on Digital tomorrow, which includes an exclusive, all-new post-credits scene, featuring more laughs, more action, and more fun.

The movie is described, “The world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run. When Captain Howard is unjustly accused of a lifetime of drug-related crimes, the Bad Boys vow to clear his name.”

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Outtakes & Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs

The Bruckheimer Legacy: Crafting Bad Boys & Beyond

Fights, Camera, Action

Partners in Crime



Plus an all-new post-credit scene

Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano and was directed by Adil & Bilall.

Not only do Smith and Lawrence clearly love working together, but fans also love seeing them collaborate, with the success of Ride or Die sparking speculating about whether a fifth film could be in the works. Star Smith weighed in on the likelihood of such a sequel last month.

“It is a world and characters that are just an absolute joy to be with. In a movie theater with Mike and Marcus, it just feels like home,” Smith confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. “So, as long as there’s a reason — I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go. I want to make them because there is something to say and the characters have a place that they’re developing to that will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful.”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is available to rent or buy on Digital tomorrow, which includes an exclusive, all-new post-credits scene, featuring more laughs, more action, and more fun.

Will you be adding Bad Boys: Ride or Die to your collection?