One of the Best Horror Films of the Past 5 Years Isn’t Even Available on Physical Media

The digital space offers unmatched convenience. No longer is it explicitly necessary to keep physical copies of your favorite films, series, and albums. The caveat is that you don’t own your digital content in the same way you do when you purchase a physical copy. Digital retailers feature a clause in the fine print of their terms and conditions dictating that if they lose the rights to distribute a film or series, they can revoke your access to it if you haven’t downloaded a copy to your device. This doesn’t happen often, but it still seems like a steep price to pay for the sake of convenience. That’s one reason why physical media still has great value in the streaming era. However, with some distributors moving away from physical releases, there are films you simply cannot find on physical media. One such example is one of the best horror movies of recent years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, despite its impressive box office performance and widespread critical acclaim, Barbarian – the tale of an Airbnb rental experience gone horribly wrong – has not yet bowed on DVD or Blu-ray.

It’s a Travesty That Barbarian Isn’t Available on Physical Media

Courtesy of 20th century studios

Disney is responsible for Barbarian’s absence from the physical media space. The flick was released by 20th Century Studios, but following a 2019 acquisition, Disney now owns 20th Century. Since said acquisition, Disney has announced plans to scale back physical media releases due to declining consumer interest. Accordingly, Barbarian is not yet available on physical media and may not be any time in the foreseeable future.

That means that you can purchase Barbarian as a digital download from retailers like Apple or Amazon, but you’ll need to download a copy to your computer to guarantee that you’ll have ongoing access to the film should a licensing disruption emerge. What makes this even more jarring is that digital distributors don’t proactively warn users when they lose distribution rights to a film. That means that the only way you can currently guarantee constant access to all of the content in your cloud library is to download a backup of every digital title you own.

This matter is further complicated by the fact that you need to download your content onto a computer or phone, rather than a streaming device like an Apple TV or Fire TV Stick. People with hundreds or thousands of titles in their catalog may not have the extra space to do so, which is the very reason why the cloud storage option is appealing. That makes this something of a catch-22.

With all that in mind, you should absolutely purchase a digital copy of Barbarian. Just make sure you have that, along with as many other titles as possible, downloaded to your computer for safekeeping.

Barbarian Is One of the Best Horror Films in Recent Memory

Courtesy of 20th century studios

If you’ve already seen Barbarian, you likely know exactly why we say it’s worth the purchase price. However, if you have yet to experience the flick, perhaps we can help convince you that it’s one of the best horror pictures of the past five years.

Barbarian is a twist-filled ride featuring a series of shocking developments few saw coming. The movie bucks convention by changing direction multiple times along the way to a bonkers finale. Though we start out following Tess (Georgina Campbell), a young woman who decides to stay at an over-booked Airbnb against her better judgment, before long, the perspective shifts to a completely different character, proving that absolutely nothing within this film is what it seems.

Aside from a baseline of unpredictability, the picture also features thoughtful commentary on gender roles, power dynamics, and male privilege. The messaging is never heavy-handed, however, which ensures that the action at the core of the narrative always takes center stage. Upon a repeat visit, there’s plenty of nuanced messaging to catch that you may have missed the first time around.

The adventure also features standout creature design and impressive viscera on display throughout. While the squeamish may see less merit in this grisly effort, horror fans are sure to appreciate the picture’s unbridled depictions of carnage.

On the whole, Barbarian is one of the best horror movies of the 2020s, which makes it a true shame that you can’t find it on physical media. Even still, this is one that’s worth owning, just make sure you download your copy.

Does Barbarian rank as one of the best horror films of the 2020s for you? Make sure to let us know in the comments below.