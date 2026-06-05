Masters of the Universe Thursday Box Office Much Lower Than Mandalorian and Grogu

As the summer movie season rolls on, there’s a new big-budget genre film hoping to make a splash at the box office. This weekend sees the release of Masters of the Universe, a reboot of the classic 1980s IP. Kicking off a rather stacked June at the multiplex, Masters of the Universe enters theaters as one of the bigger question marks of the year. While the brand name is recognizable and the franchise has a loyal fan base, it’s worth wondering if the concept can resonate with today’s audiences and start a new franchise. Based on the way things have started, Masters of the Universe could be facing an uphill climb.

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According to Deadline, Masters of the Universe grossed $4.4 million domestically from preview screenings that took place on Thursday, June 4th. Not only is that below fellow new release Scary Movie ($7.7 million), it’s also much lower than what fellow genre blockbuster The Mandalorian and Grogu posted. The Star Wars spinoff earned $12 million from its preview screenings, en route to an $81.6 million opening weekend ($98 million over the four-day Memorial Day frame).

How Will Masters of the Universe Fare at the Box Office This Weekend?

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Coming into the weekend, there were reasons to be somewhat optimistic about Masters of the Universe‘s prospects. Word of mouth seemed solid, with the general consensus being that it’s a fun fantasy adventure that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Additionally, Masters of the Universe was a late addition to this year’s IMAX release schedule, giving it an extra boost. Premium large formats have become increasingly popular and typically make up a large portion of ticket sales for these types of films. Unfortunately, Masters of the Universe was projected to earn just $30-35 million domestically in its debut.

There’s still a chance Masters of the Universe can turn things around, but this isn’t the most encouraging start. Thursday box office figures can be a bit of a bellwether for how a movie will fare long-term. Perhaps the best comp for Masters of the Universe is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which similarly looked to revive an old fantasy franchise with an action/comedy approach. When Dungeons & Dragons opened back in 2023, it earned $4.1 million from preview screenings and grossed $37.2 million in its opening weekend. Despite positive reviews, Dungeons & Dragons underwhelmed commercially and a sequel never came to fruition.

The low box office figures indicate that, at least for now, there’s a lack of buzz and excitement surrounding Masters of the Universe. Though reviews have been generally positive, it wasn’t considered a “must-see” on the big screen, and it’s been several decades since the franchise’s heyday. Making things worse is the fact that big-budget genre movies have a tendency to be front loaded, doing a sizable chunk of business in the opening weekend as die-hard fans rush out to see the film as soon as possible. Masters of the Universe mustering just $4 million from previews is a sign that the target audience for this project wasn’t all that large, which could hurt its ability to break out and crossover.

Amazon’s hopeful franchise starter is now in a precarious position. Perhaps word of mouth could spread in the coming weeks, but theaters are only going to get more crowded throughout the rest of the month, as anticipated titles like Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Pixar’s Toy Story 5, and DC’s Supergirl are on the horizon. There’s an argument to be made that Masters of the Universe really needed a strong opening to set itself up nicely for a lucrative run, and it doesn’t appear that will happen.

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