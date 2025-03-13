Star-Packed State Farm Ad With Batman and Villains Could Pass for a New Movie

Batman and his infamous rogues gallery are the subject of an impressive ad from State Farm Insurance. The quality of the State Farm TV spot is such that you could make the case that it rivals the DC content you used to find on The CW. While Batman and his villains are an important part of the ad, the leading man is actor Jason Bateman, aka the costumed crimefighter known as “Bateman.” The premise of the commercial is if you want quality insurance, you’ll sign up with State Farm and be protected by someone like Batman. If not, then you could be stuck with the Bateman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Having insurance isn’t the same as having State Farm. It’s like getting Bateman when you need the protection of Batman,” State Farm Insurance says for its DC ad spot. The commercial begins with Gotham City under siege, with fires and explosions happening all around as Joker quickly walks by the camera. Commissioner Jim Gordon lights the Bat-Signal in the sky to call Batman, but instead is greeted by Bateman.

Play video

“Batman?” Gordan says as Bateman appears. “Nah, close enough,” Bateman responds. Bateman tries to travel down the street on a motorized scooter, only to be surpassed by Batman driving the Batmobile. We then get to see Bateman take on classic Batman villains like Riddler, Catwoman, Two-Face, and Poison Ivy, who defeat him at every turn. But Bateman has a snarky comeback for each villain. Batman eventually shows up to make the save, urging, “Go Home, Bateman. Do a podcast or something.”

“When it comes to protection, you wouldn’t settle for Bateman when there’s Batman,” the State Farm representative says while riding with Batman in the Batmobile. “So don’t settle for just any insurance when there’s State Farm.”

The ad concludes with Bateman falling into a trap set by Joker, who is backed up by Riddler, Two-Face, and Poison Ivy. Joker lets out one of his villainous clown laughs, but Bateman brushes it off, confusing Joker for a party clown. “Listen, if we’re going to be roomies, no juggling, no magic, no balloon animals,” Bateman says. “I don’t want any weird clown stuff, okay.”

James Gunn addresses Batman’s future in the new DC Universe

image credit: warner bros. pictures

Batman’s future on the big screen has been a hot topic lately. We know Robert Pattinson is returning for The Batman Part II, while we wait for DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran to name the new Dark Knight for the DC Universe. Gunn and Safran recently confirmed that Pattinson won’t be the DCU’s new Batman.

ComicBook attended a DC press event in February, where members of the press asked Gunn and Safran about the persistent rumors that Pattinson would play Batman in the DCU. However, Gunn shot those rumors down. “It’s certainly not the plan. Like, it’s certainly not the plan,” he said. Gunn nodded along as Safran praised Pattinson while also shutting the door on this rumor.

“And we love him,” Safran said. “But we’ve got to introduce a Batman into the DCU. It’s imperative, and so that’s the plan with Brave and the Bold.”