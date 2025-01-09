Batman Movies Don’t Need to Be “Dark and Gritty” Anymore

Batman is one of the most iconic superheroes, though that’s hardly news to anyone. The thing is, in the past few years, especially with new generations, people are getting to know a version that, even for the younger ones, shows that the hero has always been dark. But I have to say, it’s not exactly like that. The idea that Bruce Wayne carries the memory of his parents’ murder and decides to use his pain as motivation to fight crime, creates a fine line between him becoming a hero or a dogmatic villain. Since it’s totally out of place to put him in an antagonistic role, Batman’s image ended up being built with a lot of darkness to justify it. A more violent personality was even added to Zack Snyder’s version, played by Ben Affleck.

I wonder why Hollywood focuses so much on this depiction fo Batman, which honestly doesn’t fit the original essence of the character. A big part of it comes from the influence of Frank Miller’s comic The Dark Knight Returns, which gained recognition for creating a more complex and mature version of the character in the 1980s. At a time when superheroes, especially those from DC Comics, were seen as pretty traditional and lacking depth, TDKR definitely had an impact on both fans and other creators. Unlike Superman or Wonder Woman, Bruce was the perfect character for this new, recurring approach. Still, I’m really tired of seeing him in this dark aesthetic onscreen, which has been around since 2005 – or even 1989, if you count the first Tim Burton film. It’s time for a change.

The Dark & Gritty Tone of Batman Needs to Stop

A fact about Batman is that he is one of the most malleable characters in the superhero universe. This is because he’s multifaceted, which allows him to be interpreted in many ways, from a dark vigilante to a more conventional superhero, to a brooding Noir detective. Putting him in a box is the wrong thing to do, especially since people want to see different versions of the character. How many times have we seen heroes remade and adapted in different ways? James Gunn’s Superman, for instance, is one of the most eagerly awaited versions by fans, simply because the approach is different from what we’ve been used to seeing at the movies for a long time. So, what makes Batman have such rigid standards of characterization?

I realize that since Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, there’s been this belief that superhero films need to be mature and realistic, or else they might get criticized. This mindset started in the 1970s when it was thought that comics needed to be revamped to be more credible on a literary scale. When that thought process was brought into the audiovisual world alongside new generations, it continued in the same vein. However, we must remember that Bruce Wayne is still a man of kindness and compassion, and that doesn’t mean he’s fragile.

I confess that sometimes I wonder if they think that taking away the darker aesthetics and vibe of Batman might make him seem less powerful. If this has ever crossed the minds of great screenwriters and directors, the answer should be a resounding “no.” Did they think a lighter take on Batman would bring in fewer viewers? I have no doubts. But I must say, this reluctance to embrace a less serious, more humane, and hopeful Batman feels more like ignoring fan feedback – a stubborn insistence that the hero is locked into a dark persona with no way out.

For a while, even seeing Batman in Snyder’s DCEU was interesting, even if it was a far cry from what the hero truly represents; after all, unrestrained violence has nothing to do with Batman. Wayne isn’t someone who goes to great lengths to seek justice by losing his humanity and becoming insensitive, selfish, or irrational. You could argue that experiencing this more adult approach to Batman was (somehow) worthwhile; however, what genre audiences have always wanted is fidelity to the original source material. Sure, Batman’s gritty tone became canon with Miller’s 1980s creation, but how many times have we seen this version in films, and how many times has he been portrayed with a lighter personality in comics, especially lately?

In cinema, the 1966 Batman series and movie, along with 1997’s Batman and Robin, showed us a more funny and over-the-top Batman. After that, we got more of this in animated shows like Batman: The Brave and the Bold. We also saw a nice balance in Batman: The Animated Series and The LEGO Batman Movie, but due to the industry’s focus, these versions don’t get the same recognition as live-action productions. The real problem is that Hollywood doesn’t understand that fans want a movie Batman based on lighter versions of the character and done creatively – an experience we only get from the DCAU at the moment

Batman Movies Need to Follow the Classic Version

When it comes to Batman now, there’s still a Matt Reeves sequel that’s likely to become a trilogy with a Bruce Wayne who’s not only serious and dark but even more introspective and depressed. Was the idea to reflect modern times? If so, I’m sorry to say that choosing this path was also the wrong thing to do. At least, the new DCU looks promising in this sense, since Gunn has managed to see what fans are yearning for and is guaranteeing a universe that’s more focused on the origins of superheroes. The live-action of The Brave and the Bold has been postponed, but even so, knowing that it could show the hero the way he should be again, makes me feel much more relieved.

It’s pretty much guaranteed that we’ll see a more fun vibe with less focus on Batman’s darker issues. He can and should be portrayed in a way that’s more faithful to his essence, including even more fantastical and humorous moments, which is a declared wish of many in the fandom. This will never make him lose his depth. The fact that he’s an independent figure fighting crime on his own, not fully submitting to the law or the system, still holds. What changes is the weight of the reflection on his actions.

In short, it’s all about trusting that a change in approach will work. I often say that what the genre studios lack is the ability to listen to and understand the audience, who just want a character that’s less superficial and more interesting. The idea that Batman is the “light” in a dark world, even while carrying his own demons, is a powerful way of showing that he doesn’t need to be all dark and gritty to be effective and inspiring.

Batman movies are streaming on Max.