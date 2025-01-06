WWE’s Becky Lynch Filmed Scenes for Upcoming Netflix Film: Report

WWE superstar Becky Lynch is attached to Happy Gilmore 2, per PWInsider.

She is reportedly in a rival group of golfers with Reggie Bush. She’s not the only wrestler in the film, either. AEW’s MJF reportedly plays Adam Sandler’s son in the comedy film which will be released soon on Netflix.

Lynch has been expanding her acting resume this year amidst her wrestling hiatus. She was recently tapped for a Star Trek project for Paramount+. Before that, she had pretty limited experience. She was reportedly part of Marvel’s Eternals but her scene was cut at the end of the film. She was also in The Rock’s Young Rock series on Peacock where she played musical legend Cyndi Lauper.

“I suppose, writing books and performance is something that I’ve always loved,” Lynch told The Casual Podcast in 2024. “I’ve studied it, I’ve got my degree in acting. I don’t know if you saw a little role that I played as Cyndi Lauper, but acting is something that I’ve loved for a long time and it’s something I’ve studied and got my degree in.”

Lynch has been away from WWE for the better part of 2024. After Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the Women’s World Championship she was crowned the next titleholder. Shortly after Liv Morgan beat her for it and she’s been away from WWE ever since. During that time, her WWE contract was expiring but she presumably signed a new deal.

With the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix happening this Monday night, an appearance by Lynch isn’t totally out of the question. She was featured in a hype video for the red brand and reports indicate she could return sooner than later.

Ripley and Morgan are advertised in a Last Woman Standing match, so if she — or another rumored returning star — have their eye on the title, that’s the perfect time to strike. Royal Rumble season is also right around the corner. If she doesn’t show up tomorrow, she could be a surprise for the fans in Indianapolis.

WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere

The Monday Night Raw premiere features several other high-profile matches like Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins against CM Punk. They’ve been fighting with one another for a year now and were originally slated for WrestleMania 40 but injuries prevented that.

“You trust someone, you believe in them, you become close to them, and then they betray you with no remorse, no explanation, nothing,” Rollins said in an interview with WWE. “And if it was just me, I kind of feel I could have gotten over it. But it wasn’t just me that he stabbed in the back, right? It was every single friend that he had that worked for WWE.”

Tribal Combat will also ensue between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for ownership of the name Tribal Chief and the sacred Ula Fala. The Rock confirmed this afternoon he will be in attendance for the big show, presumably keeping a watchful eye on Reigns. They aren’t the only Bloodline members featured — Jey Uso is going one-on-one with Drew McIntyre. “The Scottish Warrior” has vowed to take down those who aligned with Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE.