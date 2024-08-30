Winona Ryder Still Ships Beetlejuice & Lydia, “He’s Endgame for Me”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is already a major cinematic milestone, just for finally giving fans a sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic. It’s even more of a milestone that just about every major star of the original film went on to have a long-lasting career in film and/or television – to the point that almost every surviving member of the original cast was still around to return for the sequel.

Many things distinguish the original Beetlejuice as a cult film – most of it due to the one-of-a-kind imagination of Tim Burton. That includes a (now-questionable) subplot that saw a psychotic and malevolent ghost (Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice) try and wed an emotionally vulnerable teenage Goth girl Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz).

However, when ComicBook sat down to interview the cast of Beetlejuice 2, Winona Ryder explained how real-life times and circumstances influenced the story of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. In that same conversation, she also revealed that she still keeps a flame of hope burning for Lydia and Beetlejuice’s relationship, nearly 40 years later:

“[Tim] he was sort of doing it with everyone, but it very sort of top secret: I would go over to his house and like we would talk, and he’d always say ‘Life happens! And you find yourself and you’re older…’ [It’s] sort of I think a lot of what he’s [Tim Burton] gone through in his life… And everyone evolves – except for maybe Beetlejuice maybe [laughs]… He’s like endgame for me. I totally want them [Beetlejuice and Lydia] to be truly together! It’s [makes a gesture indicating “crazy”] I know, but…”

Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz) & Michael Keaton (Betelgeuse) in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

Only time will tell if Ryder dropped any kind of SPOILER with that statement: The trailers for Beetlejuice 2 have at least hinted that Beetlejuice could be making another play to secure Lydia (or her daughter, Astrid) as his bride. Of course, that won’t go over well with Beetlejuice’s ex-wife Delores (Monica Bellucci) – but it’s not unthinkable that by the end of the film, Lydia may have to finally make the sacrifice she side-stepped in the first film, and actually go through with that ghostly wedding.

Beetlejuice 2 Story Explained

“Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has a release date of September 6th.