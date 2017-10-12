‘Beetlejuice 2’ Moving Forward With New Writer

The sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice is moving forward with a new name in place to pen the film’s script.

Beetlejuice 2 will be re-written by Mike Vukadinovich for the Warner Bros. production, reports Deadline. The project has been in and out of the works for some time, aiming to reunite Beetlejuice director Tim Burton with Michael Keaton. Keaton has recently revamped his career with hits including Birdman and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Keaton and Burton are not officially signed on to the film yet but are both at work on Disney’s Dumbo movie, excited to collaborate once again on the Beeteljuice sequel. Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg will produce the film.

Burton directed the original Beetlejuice with a cult following developing upon its release.

The new writer, Vukadinovich, has most recently worked on Rememory. The sci-fi flick premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year before being acquired by Lionsgate, with Peter Dinklage and Julie Ormond starring in it. His other credits include Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride and Marvel’s Runaways series which is headed to Hulu.

A release date for Beetlejuice 2 has not yet been revealed.