Beloved Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix

Ryan Reynolds has been at the center of some noteworthy or fan-favorite blockbusters over the years, ranging from his more comedic work in The Proposal and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu to his action-packed fare in Free Guy and Deadpool. This weekend, one of Reynolds’ under-the-radar — but still beloved — movies will no longer be available on Netflix. Turbo, the 2013 DreamWorks film with a star-studded voice cast led by Reynolds, will be leaving the popular streaming service on Saturday, September 11th.

In Turbo, after a freak accident gives an ordinary snail the power of super-speed, Turbo (voiced by Reynolds) kicks his dreaming into overdrive, and with the help of his streetwise snail crew, he embarks on an extraordinary journey to achieve the seemingly impossible: winning the Indianapolis 500.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film also features the voice talents of Paul Giamatti as Chet, Samuel L. Jackson as Whiplash, Michael Peña as Tito Lopez, Luis Guzmán as Angelo Lopez, Bill Hader as Guy Gagné, Snoop Dogg as Smoove Move, Maya Rudolph as Burn, Ben Schwartz as Skidmark, Mike Bell as White Shadow, Ken Jeong as Kim-Ly, and Michelle Rodriguez as Paz, a car mechanic at Starlight Plaza. The film was directed and co-written by David Soren, and based on an original idea he created while at DreamWorks. The series briefly earned its own Netflix spinoff series, Turbo Fast.

Turbo leaving Netflix comes as one of Reynolds more infamous films, 2011’s Green Lantern, recently dominated the streamer’s viewership charts. Meanwhile, his most recent film Free Guy exceeded expectations at the box office when it was released in August, and speculation is already swirling about his next outing as Deadpool, which will now be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk,” Reynolds told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I always think when I’ve got Deadpool just right, I’m speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I’m at the moment where I’m like, ‘This is perfect, this moment!’ Then, I stop and I go, ‘Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.’ It’s a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I’m concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway.”

Are you sad to see that Ryan Reynolds’ Turbo is about to leave Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Turbo will be leaving Netflix on Saturday, September 11th.