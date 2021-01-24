Ben Affleck Dunks on Armageddon

✖

Ben Affleck has moved beyond his "Armageddon days". The actor, whose career has in recent years included not only award-winning work as a director but also a fan-favorite turn as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in Justice League, has appeared in more than 50 films over his career but it was 1998's Armageddon that launched him to leading man status. However, during a recent chat with Sacha Baron Cohen for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Affleck seemed to dunk a little on the film, saying he's now at a point where he can do things that are more "personally rewarding."

During his conversation, Baron Cohen asked Affleck how he decides what projects to do next, noting that in addition to being an actor Affleck is also a talented writer and director. Affleck explained that, at this point in his career, he chooses more interesting roles and things that don't bore him "halfway through" even if they don't necessarily appeal to broader audiences. He also spoke about how COVID shifted his most recent film to streaming, changing the game in a sense before noting that his days making big, mass appeal movies are behind him.

"There was this captive audience of people who are all of a sudden at home, and I think more people saw it than would have gone out to the theater," Affleck said. "I think you have to weigh that. So, now the line is blurred, and I'm just looking to do stuff that is personally rewarding. I think my Armageddon days are behind me."

Released in 1998, Armageddon is a science fiction disaster film directed by Michael Bay that followed a group of blue-collar deep-core drillers who end up being sent by NASA to stop a massive asteroid on a collision course with Earth. The film also stars Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Owen Wilson, and Liv Tyler among others and while it didn't go over well with critics, it was a massive box-office hit. The film was the highest-grossing film of 1998 and helped propel Affleck to leading man status, ultimately going on to play Batman nearly twenty years later, a role he recently told The Hollywood Reporter he did for his kids.

"I did Batman because I wanted to do it for my kids," Affleck said. "I wanted to do something that my son would dig. I mean, my kids didn't see Argo."

