The Best Action-Horror Movie of the ‘80s Is Now Streaming on Hulu

It’s no great secret that it’s difficult to execute an action-horror picture successfully. Melding the two distinct genres often results in less-than-satisfying results because action is built on pulse-pounding adrenaline, and horror benefits from a baseline of dread and unease. As such, it’s notoriously challenging to meld the two seemingly opposed genres. With that said, James Cameron’s Aliens proves that it’s possible to walk the line and excel in both conceits. In fact, a lot of fans and critics consider Aliens to be the quintessential action-horror film. For many of us, the celebrated sequel stands head and shoulders above the rest and sits as the best action-horror effort of the ‘80s. If you’re unsure whether you agree with that assessment, you can pay the flick a repeat visit via Hulu to see where you stand.

Thanks to Cameron’s deft direction and stellar screenplay, the film pulls viewers into the action, taking them along for a rip-roaring thrill ride that is every bit as intense as it is terrifying. This exceptional sequel sees Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), who previously survived a nightmarish ordeal on the USCSS Nostromo in the previous series installment, catapulted back into action when she’s called upon to assist a crack team of Colonial Marines investigating alien activity on a terraforming colony.

Aliens Is the Greatest Action Horror Film of the ‘80s

Aliens faced stiff competition to claim its rightful place as the best action-horror film of the ‘80s. They Live and Predator are both standout offerings from the decade that are universally beloved by both critics and fans. Yet, even films that blend the seemingly opposed genres as effectively as those aforementioned efforts can’t match the juxtaposition of action and visceral chills delivered by Aliens.

Aliens is one of the most effectively paced horror films of the ‘80s, if not all time. Cameron delivers breakneck action at regular intervals, with plenty of carnage interspersed along the way. The film smartly takes care to develop its core characters, endearing them to the audience, without bogging down the proceedings.

Seeing as this is a follow-up to the 1979 classic Aliens, Cameron is able to hit the ground running. The previous installment lays much of the groundwork for the sequel, meaning that the writer/director is able to ramp up the action (and the horror) quite quickly.

The film shares certain tonal similarities to its predecessor, but successfully carves out its own path, leaning more into sci-fi than horror, yet still keeping one foot firmly planted in both camps. The scope is broader here — where Alien was more self-contained, Aliens breaks out in a big way.

Not to mention, Aliens raises the stakes in a variety of exciting ways. Alien is focused on a single xenomorph, whereas Aliens pits Ripley and company against an entire gaggle of alien lifeforms, including a vengeful queen intent upon causing maximum destruction.

It becomes apparent just how high the stakes are when a collection of xenomorphs materializes and takes out the lion’s share of Colonial Marines, leaving Ripley largely vulnerable in the wake of that epic attack. Surviving that fateful ordeal not only speaks to her prowess, competence, and ability to think on her feet; it also raises the stakes exponentially.

Speaking of Ripley, we’d be remiss not to mention that she’s an undeniably dynamic lead. Not only is she kicking ass and taking names, she’s also a layered protagonist processing grief over the loss of her daughter. Though a lot of her grief remains unspoken, we get keen insight into her state of mind as she takes to surviving colonist, Newt (Carrie Henn). We see Ripley’s maternal instincts kick in as she takes to caring for Newt like a surrogate daughter. That adds depth and emotional texture to the film, as well as augmenting the tension as we see both characters hurled into one life-or-death situation after another.

On the whole, Alien is widely considered the best action-horror film of the ‘80s thanks to the way it seamlessly blends the two seemingly opposed genres. The picture benefits from a standout showing from Weaver and effectively builds upon the groundwork laid by its predecessor before ultimately charting its own course. If you’re game to check the film out, you can do precisely that on Hulu.

Now, we’d like to hear from you. Do you concur that Aliens is the defining action horror film of the ‘80s, or do you award that distinction to another feature? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below!