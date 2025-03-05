5 Movies to Watch After Flow

Just days after winning Best Animated Feature Film at the 2025 Oscars, Flow has quickly become the most watched movie on Max. The Latvian film follows a lone cat’s journey of survival when a massive flood ravages its home. Amid the perilous elements, the cat must team up with other animals to emerge from the disaster alive. What’s striking about Flow involves its complete absence of humans and dialogue. While most animated films featuring animals grant them human qualities, Flow defines its main creatures by their natural behaviors and sounds. At the same time, Flow paints a portrait of a world without humans, where animals rely on each other to thrive.

These qualities make Flow‘s heartwarming story all the more impressive. Despite its Golden Globe victory, Flow was somewhat of a dark horse in the Oscar race considering the animated feature film category included heavyweight nominees like Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot. Flow‘s Oscar win cements the film as a marvel of animation storytelling, and now is the perfect time to watch it. After experiencing Flow‘s beautiful narrative, viewers should check out these five movies that share similar characteristics.

Away

Before directing Flow, Latvian filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis released his independent animated movie Away in 2019. The story follows a teenage boy who wakes up on a mysterious island and tries to find his way home with his small bird companion while evading a giant monster. Colorful and visually appealing, Away is also devoid of dialogue. Like Flow, the film relies on top-notch character design and striking images to convey its fascinating coming-of-age story. Even though Away‘s primary character is a human, its narrative about survival and unity in the face of danger mirrors Flow‘s moving tale. Additionally, Away‘s incorporation of animals will certainly please anyone who enjoyed Flow. With Away and Flow, Zillbalodis has proven himself a master of the animation craft without needing a single spoken word.

Away is streaming on Prime Video and Tubi.

Watership Down

Those in search of a movie about animals and without any humans will find an underrated masterpiece in Watership Down, though it’s still filled with trauma. Based on the novel by Richard Adams, the 1978 British animated film chronicles a rabbit colony’s struggle for survival as human civilization ravages their land. Saturated with ever-relevant themes, Watership Down tells a poignant, and at times horrifying tale about humanity’s destructiveness through the eyes of its victims. Watership Down‘s animal main characters take on human traits, including speech, but the absence of human individuals in the film makes it a worthy comparison to Flow. Moreover, Watership Down‘s impactful narrative will linger in viewers minds for a long time.

Watership Down is streaming on MAX.

The Red Turtle

The Red Turtle, a lesser known Studio Ghibli movie, tells its story without any dialogue. An international title from French, Japanese, and Dutch collaborators, The Red Turtle follows a shipwrecked man who meets a giant red turtle on a deserted island. The two characters form a bizarre relationship as the turtle destroys the man’s raft each time he attempts to escape. Featuring gorgeous visuals that drive its storytelling, The Red Turtle remains a remarkable feat of animation. The movie’s focus on endurance and nature liken it to Flow, as does its lack of spoken words. Audiences who loved Flow should delight in The Red Turtle‘s touching message about life.

Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants

The 2013 French animated movie Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants illustrates realistic animal behaviors while almost entirely ditching spoken dialogue. In the film, a lost ladybug teams up with a a group of black ants to deliver a box of sugar cubes to its colony before a squad of red ants steals it from them. Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants boasts a riveting narrative full of likable characters. The idea of animals joining forces despite their differences is strongly shared between the aforementioned title and Flow, as they both emphasize the importance of togetherness in times of crisis. Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants also features a unique animation style that combines CGI insects with live-action environments. Those who enjoyed Flow should watch Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants, as well as its 2019 sequel Minuscule 2: Mandibles From Far Away.

Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants is streaming on Tubi.

A Cat in Paris

Lovers of cats, especially black cats, will enjoy the 2010 French animated film A Cat in Paris. The story centers on a feline who leads a double life in Paris as a young girl’s pet and a burglar’s accomplice. A Cat in Paris chronicles the gripping endeavor of the cat, who must rescue his owner when she’s captured by a local gang. Although A Cat in Paris includes multiple human characters in prominent roles, its cat prevails as the narrative’s beating heart. Furthermore, the movie doesn’t give the cat any human characteristics, keeping the animal as realistic as possible. Hand-drawn animation renders the visuals of A Cat in Paris stunning and incredibly detailed. A Cat in Paris is perfect for audiences who love to see cats taking on their own adventures, making it a great addition to watchlists after Flow.

A Cat in Paris is streaming on Tubi.