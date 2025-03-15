7 Best Movies on Paramount+ You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

Paramount+ may not hold the prestigious reputation of popular streaming services like Netflix and Max, but it still contains an impressive catalog of movies that some movie fans aren’t fully aware of. Launched in 2021, Paramount+ has slowly built up a wide selection of newer high-profile titles like Smile 2 and Top Gun: Maverick, in addition to all-time classics such as There Will Be Blood, Mulholland Drive, The Godfather, and Gladiator. Thus, Paramount+ has something for fans of every movie genre and era. Among Paramount+’s extensive list of films exist a multitude of recent additions and hidden gems that subscribers haven’t seen yet.

The following seven movies tend to hop from one streaming service to another quite a lot, thus most people don’t know they can be streamed on Paramount+ right now. Subscribers should add these titles to their watchlist before they’re gone.

Shutter Island

Martin Scorsese’s 2010 thriller Shutter Island was just added to Paramount+, and to this day, it’s one of the acclaimed director’s most engrossing movies. Based on Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name, Shutter Island follows Teddy Daniels, a U.S. Marshal sent with his partner to investigate the disappearance of a woman from a psychiatric hospital located on a small island in Boston Harbor. Shutter Island‘s narrative is never what is seems, and the film’s multitude of twists will keep viewers glued to the screen. Moreover, Leonardo DiCaprio’s lead performance alongside Mark Ruffalo and Ben Kingsley is a wonder to watch, and Shutter Island‘s horror elements provide plenty of chilling moments.

Ex Machina

Paramount+ recently brought one of the best sci-fi movies of the last 15 years to its library. Alex Garland’s Ex Machina, released in 2014, tackles artificial intelligence in a captivating way. The story focuses on a tech CEO and a computer programmer’s efforts to test the human qualities of an AI robot. Alicia Vikander’s portrayal of the humanoid Ava rightfully attracted tons of praise, and Ex Machina‘s unpredictable narrative is an exhilarating experience. Additionally elevated by detailed visual effects and commanding performances from Oscar Isaac and Domhnall Gleeson, Ex Machina has cemented itself as a landmark of its genre in the 11 years since its release. Sci-fi fans who want to see an eerie glimpse into the real world’s future should immediately queue up Ex Machina.

Revolutionary Road

Eleven years after captivating the world as the leading star-crossed lovers in Titanic, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio headlined the 2008 romance movie Revolutionary Road. Directed by Sam Mendes, the film revolves around Frank and April Wheeler, whose once happy marriage rapidly deteriorates. Frank and April’s volatile relationship is a far cry from the passionate romance between Titanic‘s Jack and Rose, but audiences will find Revolutionary Road‘s dramatic story sufficiently engaging thanks to Winslet and DiCaprio’s top-notch performances. Plus, the supporting cast of Titanic actor Kathy Bates and Marvel stars David Harbour and Kathryn Hahn combine to form an extremely well-rounded ensemble. An underrated gem in the romance genre, Revolutionary Road is a must-watch.

Room

Paramount+ subscribers can now watch Brie Larson’s Oscar-winning lead performance in 2015’s Room. The Lenny Abrahamson-directed film narrates the survival of a woman and her young son as they escape their abductor — who confined them to a small shed for seven years. The 5-year-old boy, played by Jacob Tremblay, experiences the outside world for the first time and struggles to adapt to his new life with his mother. Poignant and hard to stomach at times, Room‘s story expertly touches on trauma and healing after harrowing events. The movie won’t produce many smiles or laughs, but audiences should see Room for its memorable tale of resilience and outstanding cast.

Catch Me If You Can

One of Steven Spielberg’s most underrated films, 2002’s Catch Me If You Can is a relatively recent addition to Paramount+. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as the real-life Frank Abagnale Jr., and the movie bases its story on his semi-autobiographical book. Catch Me If You Can is effortlessly entertaining as it details all of the cons Frank enacted to make millions of dollars. The highlight of movie is undoubtedly the absorbing cat-and-mouse chase between Frank and Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks), the FBI agent obsessed with tracking him down. Film fanatics subscribed to Paramount+ will have a great time watching Catch Me If You Can, and now is a great time to hit the play button before it’s gone.

Pan’s Labyrinth

2006’s Pan’s Labyrinth, widely considered Guillermo del Toro’s magnum opus, is a brand new addition to Paramount+. The film chronicles a young girl’s journey through a mythical dimension in early Francoist Spain following the Spanish Civil War. In the labyrinth, she encounters a series of trials to prove that she is the princess of the underworld. Heavily influenced by fairy tales, Pan’s Labyrinth‘s alluring story depicts numerous fantastical creatures created by using CGI and animatronics. The movie is more than just visually appealing, as it tells a gripping tale that incorporates the harsh reality of post-war 1940s Spain with horror and fantasy elements. Every lover of films needs to watch Pan’s Labyrinth, and those subscribed to Paramount+ can see it right now.

Saving Private Ryan

Saving Private Ryan recently arrived on Paramount+, and it’s one of the best titles the streaming service has to offer. Among Steven Spielberg’s greatest works, Saving Private Ryan fixates on a group of U.S. Army soldiers tasked with finding the last surviving brother of three siblings in the wake of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France. With a compelling lineup of characters and amazing cast of Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Vin Diesel, Matt Damon, and so many more, Saving Private Ryan has long been considered one of the best war movies of all time. Spielberg’s masterpiece boasts some spectacular combat sequences, including a riveting and gruesome scene depicting the landings on the beaches of Normandy. Those who haven’t seen Saving Private Ryan should immediately plan to watch it on Paramount+.

All of these titles are currently available to stream on Paramount+.