Epic Games Store’s First Free Game of Summer Is a Good One

It is officially summer, according to the Summer Solstice a handful of days ago, which means we have our first free Epic Games Store of Summer 2025. And it is a pretty good one. The new free Epic Games Store game in question hails from 2021, and comes the way of developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. The former notably debuted in 2021 with the free Epic Games Store game in question.

More specifically, all Epic Games Store users can now grab the following PC game for free between June 26 and July 3: Sable. For those unfamiliar with this open-world exploration game, it is a PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PS5 game that boasts Metacritic scores from 71 to 76, with said scores varying platform to platform. That said, user reviews suggest these scores may be a bit low. For example, on the Epic Games Store it has a 4.5 out of 5 rating with EGS users. Meanwhile, on Steam it has an 87% approval rating.

“Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders,” reads an official description of the gam for those unfamiliar with it. “Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask.”

Those on Epic Games Store that decide to check out the PC version of Sable for free via this new offer should expect to put about 7 to 8 hours into the game just to complete its main story from start to finish. Those that want to experience the game’s side content will need to play it for double this, and completionists, meanwhile, will need triple this amount of time. Typically, for this content Epic Games Store users need to fork over $24.99.

As always with Epic Games Store, this a is a full game free download. Once claimed, all PC users will be able to keep the game forever. Meanwhile, all that is needed is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

For more Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest Epic Games Store news, all of the latest Epic Games Store deals, and all of the latest Epic Games Store free games — click here.