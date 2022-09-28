Ana de Armas Fans Celebrate Blonde Release on Netflix
Ana de Armas' Blonde is out in the world and fans are pumped to see the actress play Marilyn Monroe. On Netflix, Andrew Dominik found a home for his NC-17 movie. Of course, with that rating, the project attracted no small measure of controversy. However, that hasn't stopped people from piling in to see the new movie. The lead actress certainly has something to do with all of that. Ana de Armas has amassed quite a fanbase in the past few years. Her turn in No Time To Die was very well-received. It feels like a lot of the viewers are entranced. However, some of the reviews are mixed. Check out the responses down below!
"I didn't understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde," Armas previously said. "But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."
ana de armas shares a clip from ‘blonde’ in honor of the film’s release tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IBBo9ldUKG— Ana de Armas Daily (@anadearmasdaily) September 27, 2022
What a poster
Recordatorio de que NETFLIX estrena mañana en su plataforma BLONDE, con Ana de Armas encarnando a Marilyn Monroe. pic.twitter.com/tOML8CjJmK— ɐntonio 📼 (@levmauc) September 27, 2022
Stunning portrayal
ana de armas, you are stunning pic.twitter.com/naOJVc9jBw— ana de armas thinker 💭 (@dearmasthinker) September 28, 2022
Some fans calling for it
Ana de Armas truly deserves an Oscar for her performance in #Blonde pic.twitter.com/HXHHvk6N9l— Nameless (@Nameless4idc) September 28, 2022
Chilling
In a technical level, #Blonde is perfect. Impeccable cinematography and score. Ana de Armas gives a chilling performance. But when it comes to the script, the director tried to tell the story of an exploited movie star using – ironically – exploitation instead of compassion. pic.twitter.com/Lise9MYlnN— YUSDEE (@notyourfilmbro) September 28, 2022
Seen by none
Watched by all, seen by none.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 28, 2022
Blonde starring Ana de Armas is now streaming ❤️ pic.twitter.com/08MtnF7idN
Strong style
Algunos sueños pueden convertirse en pesadillas. La película #Blonde, protagonizada por Ana de Armas y dirigida por Andrew Dominik, ya está disponible. pic.twitter.com/XihVW541D6— Netflix España (@NetflixES) September 28, 2022
Let's get into it
‘blonde’ starring ana de armas as marilyn monroe is available on netflix worldwide pic.twitter.com/lrUsNfn8He— Ana de Armas Daily (@anadearmasdaily) September 28, 2022
What an interesting project
if there’s one thing that’s sure about ‘blonde’, is that ana de armas gave it all. the performance of a lifetime, just absolutely breathtaking and spectacular! pic.twitter.com/lIbc9xVpbL— Ana de Armas Daily (@anadearmasdaily) September 28, 2022