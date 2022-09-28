Ana de Armas Fans Celebrate Blonde Release on Netflix

Ana de Armas' Blonde is out in the world and fans are pumped to see the actress play Marilyn Monroe. On Netflix, Andrew Dominik found a home for his NC-17 movie. Of course, with that rating, the project attracted no small measure of controversy. However, that hasn't stopped people from piling in to see the new movie. The lead actress certainly has something to do with all of that. Ana de Armas has amassed quite a fanbase in the past few years. Her turn in No Time To Die was very well-received. It feels like a lot of the viewers are entranced. However, some of the reviews are mixed. Check out the responses down below!

"I didn't understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde," Armas previously said. "But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."

ana de armas shares a clip from ‘blonde’ in honor of the film’s release tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IBBo9ldUKG — Ana de Armas Daily (@anadearmasdaily) September 27, 2022

