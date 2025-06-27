One of the Best PS1 Trilogies Now Free for Limited Time

One of the trilogies on PS1 is free for a limited time. That said, those interested in revisting the trio of classic PS1 games, free of charge, will need an Amazon Prime subscription because the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming. And unfortunately, for PS4 and PS5 users chasing that wave of PS1 nostalgia, the offer is limited to PC. More than this, it is a limited-time offer that is only available until August 1, which means it is available for free for roughly a month.

More specifically the first three Tomb Raider games are free right now with Prime Gaming, but it is not the original versions, but the recent remaster of the trio of action-adventure classics that have been made free.

For those unfamiliar with the games, Tomb Raider, as a series debuted back in 1996. Developed by Core Design and published by Eidos Interactive — the former of which has since shut down — the first Tomb Raider game released to a 91 on Metacritic, and is widely considered not just one of the best games of 1996, but one of the great games of all time. And obviously, it birthed one of all-time great video game series. The following year, the same pair released Tomb Raider II in 1997 and then Tomb Raider III in 1998. The follow-ups weren’t quite as well received or as popular, but they came together to form a trilogy synonymous with the PS1.

In 2024, this trilogy was remastered and released as Tomb Raider I–III Remastered by Aspyr. And it is this remastered collection that is available for free with Prime Gaming.

Those that decide to check out Tomb Raider I–III Remastered now that it is free with Prime Gaming should expect to dump at least 35 to 40 hours into the trilogy to complete it. That said, those looking for completionists playthroughts will want to at least double this amount of time.

Meanwhile, and as always with Prime Gaming while an Amazon Prime subscription is a requirement for the free download, you do not need to retain an active subscription to keep the free download. This is opposite of how it works with similar offers like those that come with PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online.

