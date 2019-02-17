Bette Midler to Perform ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Song at Oscars

The road to the Oscars have been nothing short of interesting this year. The Academy has reserved multiple unpopular decisions, including only letting two of the Best Song nominees perform live at the upcoming ceremony.

Now that the decision has been changed, the nominated song from Mary Poppins Returns, “The Place Where Lost Things Go”, is officially on the line-up. However, Emily Blunt, who sang the song in the film, will not be performing the number. While many Blunt fans were disappointed by the actress’ decision, the pain has been eased by the announcement of a special guest performer… Bette Midler!

“So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that’s singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24…the nominated song from “Mary Poppins”…”The Place Where Lost Things Go” …so excited!!,” Midler wrote on her Instagram.

According to Variety, Midler is a “longtime friend” Marc Shaiman, the composer of the nominated song who will be accompanying Midler on the piano.

“As a child of the ’60s, I grew up obsessed with the Mary Poppins soundtrack, learning everything about songwriting and film scoring from it,” Shaiman wrote on Facebook. “As a teenager in the ’70s, I became obsessed with new star Bette Midler, who fate amazingly led me to, resulting in our 40-year relationship. Could I have ever imagined that one day Bette Midler would sing a song I co-wrote with Scott Wittman for a sequel to Mary Poppins at the Academy Awards?! My heart is exploding.”

This will be Midler’s second time singing at the Academy Awards. She last performed at the ceremony during the 2014 “In Memoriam” segment, singing “Wind Beneath My Wings.” Throughout her career, Midler has been nominated for two Best Actress Oscars, one for The Rose in 1980 and For the Boys in 1992.

Originally, it was announced that “Shallow” from A Star is Born and “All the Stars” from Black Panther would be the only songs performed at the Oscars. Rumor has it Lady Gaga, who will be performing “Shallow,” fought the Academy on the decision, claiming it was unfair. The other nominated songs include “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and “I’ll Fight” from RBG.

Other reversed decisions from the Academy include the addition of the “Popular Film Oscar,” which was very clearly pitched as an idea to award successful films such as Black Panther. The backlash was intense, the Academy changed their minds, and now the Marvel film is rightfully nominated for Best Picture.

It was also recently announced that certain awards would be presented during the commercial breaks, including Best Editing and Best Cinematography. Once again, the decision was reversed due to backlash. This will also be the first Oscars since 1988 without a host.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on February 24th at 8pm EST on ABC.