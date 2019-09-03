Netflix’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie Trailer Pokes Fun at Marvel Stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Brie Larson

For many, Between Two Ferns has become a pop-culture staple of the past decade, and it’s about to head into a whole new medium. On Tuesday, Netflix released the first trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which (as the title suggests) is a feature-length take on the series.

The film will follow Zach Galifianakis‘ sardonic interviewer character, who is sent on a cross-country journey to interview celebrities and restore his reputation after drowning and nearly killing Matthew McConaughey. With the help of an oddball crew and his two potted ferns, Galifianakis will interview the likes of David Letterman, Jon Hamm, and Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. Cumberbatch’s portion includes Galifianakis butchering the actor’s last name, while Larson’s clip centers around her being asked an uncomfortable question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer teases cameo appearances from additional MCU stars, including Ant-Man‘s Paul Rudd, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Awkwafina, and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Tessa Thompson. Also slated to appear are Peter Dinklage, Chrissy Teigen, Jason Schwartzman, Tiffany Haddish, Rashida Jones, John Legend, Adam Scott, Hailee Steinfeld, John Cho, Keanu Reeves, and Chance the Rapper.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie is directed by Comedy Bang! Bang!‘s Scott Aukerman, who co-wrote the script with Galifianakis. Will Ferrell, Lauren Lapkus, Paul Rust, Ryan Gaul, and Jiavani Linayo are also among the film’s cast.

You can check out the official synopsis for Between Two Ferns: The Movie below!

“Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show “Between Two Ferns” and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, and produced by Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Caitlin Daley, and Aukerman and Galifianakis, BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.”

What do you think of the first look at Between Two Ferns: The Movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Between Two Ferns: The Movie will arrive on Netflix on September 20th.