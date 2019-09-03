Bill & Ted Face the Music Reveals First Look at William Sadler’s Death in BTS Photo

Quite a few familiar faces are returning to the Bill & Ted franchise alongside stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter when Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives in theaters next year. This includes William Sadler, reprising his role as Death. One of the most popular characters of the film series so far, Death seemed like a heavy favorite to rejoin the fold in the third installment of the franchise. Thanks to the trilogy’s writer Ed Solomon, we finally have our first look at Sadler in his classic white makeup for Face the Music.

Several images of Death have surfaced online over the course of Face the Music‘s production and nearly all of them have been removed. That said, given Solomon’s important role in the franchise, it’s likely this photo will be the one to stick around.

On Tuesday, Solomon posted two photos on his Twitter account. The first is a behind-the-scenes still from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, featuring Sadler and a couple of other actors in the film. The second photo features Sadler on the set of Bill & Ted Face the Music, getting some food during a break from shooting.

“[William Sadler] behind the scenes in Bogus Journey.. and last month behind the lunch table in Face the Music,” Solomon wrote.

@Wm_Sadler behind the scenes in Bogus Journey.. and last month behind the lunch table in Face The Music. pic.twitter.com/E2sibssir4 — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 3, 2019

Sadler is wearing normal clothes in the photo, as opposed to his classic black cloak, but he’s got the all-white makeup from head to toe.

You can check out the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music below!

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane director Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music, with a script from original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf will produce alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli will act as executive producer.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2020.