‘Bill & Ted 3’ Filming Start Date Revealed

It’s time to get ready for another excellent adventure, because filming on the long-awaited third film in the Bill & Ted franchise is set to begin.

Cameras are set to start rolling on Bill & Ted Face the Music on January 10, 2019, according to a new report form Omega Underground.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The production start date is the latest benchmark in the ongoing saga for the third film in the series, after stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves campaigned with screenwriters and creators Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson to kickstart progress on the new movie. Dean Parisot has signed on to direct, having previously helmed the movies Galaxy Quest and Red 2.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again,” Reeves and Winter said in a statement. “Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we’ve got a dream team!”

Reeves is currently filming John Wick: Chapter 3, capping off yet another trilogy for the franchise actor.

Plans for a new film have been a labor of love for those involved with the project. The recently revived Orion Pictures will distribute the film in the United States, but progress on the film has moved swiftly since the team expressed eagerness in getting the project together.

Co-writer Solomon previously spoke about how efforts to get the new film off of the ground have mirrored the plans for Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the first movie in the franchise.

“The whole trajectory of getting the next one off the ground has been pretty much exactly like the experience of getting the original,” Winter told EW. “Going to every studio, and they’re like, ‘What the eff is this?’ It’s this kind of independent spirit, and the films have an anachronistic quality to them that’s a big part of what they are, fundamentally. I’m really happy that this one is the same. It doesn’t feel like some stale knockoff that a studio would have immediately gone, ‘Oh, this feels right. We have rebranded very successfully.’”

With work beginning on Bill & Ted Face the Music, fans should expect to see the thrilling conclusion to the duo’s bogus journey in the near future. There’s no word yet on when the film will premiere in theaters.

Are you excited to see Bill & Ted create the music that will save the universe? Let us know in the comments!