‘Bill and Ted’ Princess Diane Franklin Would Love To See Her Daughter Play Her Younger Self

Diane Franklin, who played bodacious ’80s babes in iconic films like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Better Off Dead, has long maintained that she hopes Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter come calling when Bill and Ted Face the Music finally goes into production — but during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Franklin — who stars in the upcoming film The Amityville Murders — said that it could be fun to see her daughter Olivia DeLaurentis take on the role if Bill and Ted travel back in time.

DeLaurentis, one half of the sketch comedy duo Barely Legal Comedy, looks quite a bit like her mother did when she was in her 20s, and has a writing and acting career of her own. When we asked whether Franklin would be up for watching Olivia try to play a younger Princess Joanna, she doubled down, saying that it would be fun to see DeLaurentis and her Barely Legal collaborator Sydney Heller take on the role of the princesses.

“I guess if I had to pick anyone to play alongside Olivia, it would be Sydney, her partner,” Frankly told ComicBook.com. “They already have such great chemistry.”

The question came up because the plot of Bill and Ted Face the Music will reportedly center on the duo traveling to various points in the timeline, including events that took place during 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Such a journey would allow for cameos by actors like George Carlin, who passed away in 2008 — but could realistically call for the casting of younger versions of Bill, Ted, and the Princesses.

DeLaurentis and Heller appear together regularly in online sketch comedy via the Barely Legal page, but their most memorable pairing was a nine-part online series called Sugar Babies. Originally released in 2017, the series centered on the pair as non-romantic, non-sexual “sugar babies” who could provide arm candy for lonely men looking to connect with other humans (or, as often as not, to help their clients cope with crippling loneliness).

Franklin and DeLaurentis both have a number of projects coming up, ranging from those already announced (Amityville for Franklin) to some tantalizing stuff they couldn’t talk about. DeLaurentis seems to have caught the attention of the mainstream entertainment industry with her creator-owned work, having appeared on an episode of Harvey Danger last year and waiting to talk about her next thing soon.

The pair, both of whom are active with fans on social media, are used to hearing people constantly tell them how much they look like one another; DeLaurentis says that she takes it as a compliment — as long as nobody is trying to pick up her mom by saying “Are you sisters?” on Olivia’s Instagram feed.

(Although her mom picking up guys on Olivia’s Tinder account? That’s a whole other thing.)

When they aren’t busy with paying gigs, Franklin and DeLaurentis create short mother/daughter videos on their Liv and Di in LA YouTube page. The Barely Legal Comedy channel is where you can find DeLaurentis and Heller together (along with one video that pairs them with Arrow‘s Kat McNamara).

When we last picked up with Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq., the most audacious dudes they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is reportedly going to go into production this year. The movie has been in development for years, from writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson with director Dean Parisot. The film will reportedly bring back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in their title roles, as well as reusing old footage featuring Carlin and giving William Sadler another shot at the Grim Reaper role.