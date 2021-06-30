Bill Pullman Reprises His Independence Day Speech In Support Of Vaccine Access

✖

We're just days away from the fourth of July and the United States is gearing up for a proper celebration after a year of being in side. As a way to encourage those that haven't been vaccinated to do so, and perhaps to sell some drinks for your barbeque, Budweiser has enlisted Bill Pullman, the fan-favorite president from the 1996 disaster movie Independence Day, to perform a version of his famous speech in the film with some modifications. The ad begins with Pullman approaching a lectern to deliver his speech as the best Chyron you've ever seen notes: "America's favorite former president speaks." Check it out for yourself below.

"In less than a week we hope to fire up our grills, and launch one of the biggest fourth of July celebrations in the history of the United States," Pullman says. "The United States, those words have new meaning for us all today, and whether you drive a pick-up or a hybrid, you live in the heartland or on the coast, or whether you pronounce it America or 'murica, we're all Americans, seldom on the same page but reading from the same book, on holidays anyway. Perhaps it's fate that this 4th of July we've gotta once again come together to lend a hand to those less fortunate whose fate still lies in the balance. We're fighting for freedom for all, not from alien invaders, from separation, form being cooped up while backing bread and ignoring basic hygiene."

"The time has come for us to get fresh, gather the crew, and eat veggie and meat burgers 'til we sweat, and then let's work together towards a future where everyone can come to the party. And should we win the day, the 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday but as the day when the world declared in one voice, we will not go quietly into the night, we will fill the sky with so much light and freedom this thing will rue the day it ever messed with us. Together, we celebrate our Independence Day."

For the first time in 25 years, Bill Pullman is back with a new speech to celebrate Independence Day. Watch now and #GoFourthAmerica. Join us in supporting vaccine access everywhere in partnership with @directrelief pic.twitter.com/yt6CmU9kSP — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) June 30, 2021

He concludes it, "Go fourth, America."

For those that plan on watching Pullman in the Roland Emmerich movie this weekend, keep in mind when you're watching the scene that his speech is the whole reason that the movie got its name.