Bill & Ted 3 Star Never Saw Original Films Before She Was Cast

The Bill & Ted films might be staples in some movie fans’ memories, though some younger viewers might not be as familiar with them, which even includes Bill & Ted Face the Music star Samara Weaving, who had never seen the films when she was cast. Weaving will be playing the daughter of Alex Winters’ Bill S. Preston, Thea, named in honor of Keanu Reeves‘ Ted. Ted’s daughter is played by Brigette Lundy-Paine, who is named “Billie.” Despite not being personally familiar with the original two films, Weaving knew that this was an opportunity that she couldn’t pass up and quickly gave the films multiple viewings.

“I read the audition out loud to my fiance, I didn’t know of Bill and Ted, I grew up overseas and I don’t think my parents had ever seen it either because I wasn’t born when they came out,” Weaving shared with ComicBook.com. “But my fiance leapt to his feet and started doing the classic Bill and Ted impersonation and we watched all the movies five times and I fell in love with those characters.”

She continued, “I thought they were so innocent and, at this time, politically and emotionally, I think we made a really fun film. It has such a heart to it. They really see the best in everyone.”

The actress noted that, in addition to the daughters both being named after the titular characters, they share a lot of similarities with the familiar ’80s icons.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Weaving noted. “It was quite intimidating playing the daughter of Bill, because you’re watching them and they’re so good at it. They’re very much different in a lot of ways. Preparing the voice and the way they move was a lot of fun. But they’re right in front of you, so you really wanna make them proud, to make Alex and Keanu think that we can pull it off. And I hope we did. It’s so much pressure. Because I know a lot of fans have a lot of anticipation about it.”

While fans of the series are looking forward to seeing the new additions to the series, they’re also looking forward to seeing Winters and Reeves return to the franchise, having last played the characters in 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Joining them in the new film from that sequel will also be William Sadler as Death.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to debut on August 21, 2020.

