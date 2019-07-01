Bill & Ted 3’s Alex Winter Shares New BTS Photo of Bill

Bill & Ted Face the Music is hitting theaters next year, and the long-awaited comedy began filming today. It’s been 28 years since Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter appeared on the big screen as Bill and Ted, but Winter already seems settled back into the role. The actor took to Twitter today to share an image of himself wearing a shirt with a very special logo: Bill & Ted’s band, Wyld Stallyns!

Day one. See you on the other side and remember to be excellent 🎸🎸@BillandTed3 pic.twitter.com/BHFQfsW7bd — Alex Winter (@Winter) July 1, 2019

“Day one. See you on the other side and remember to be excellent 🎸🎸,” Winter wrote.

Many people commented on the post, excited that the movie has begun production.

“Alex, I watched BT1 and 2 practically every day growing up. Long have I waited for this – can’t WAIT, man,” @Protodude shared.

“Party on dude!!,” @iam_jlc wrote.

“Yooo good luck to you and everyone during filming I hope you have a great time making it! Save the world,” @blacksmoke1033 replied.

“My #1 goal is to get a shirt exactly like this,” @alwayskeanu added.

“DUDE IM SO PUMPED,” @lomaxutah commented.

In addition to Winter’s post, the film’s co-writer, Ed Solomon, has been keeping fans updated on the production process. He recently shared some photos of Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical, Action Point) and Samara Weaving (The Babysitter, SMILF), who will be playing the heroes’ daughters in the film. For more updates, you can follow him on Twitter here.

You can also read the film’s official synopsis below:

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Bill and Ted Face the Music is expected to hit theaters in 2020.