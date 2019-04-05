Black Adam Headed Towards Big International Opening at Box Office

Black Adam is finally in theaters and the Dwayne Johnson-starring film is headed towards a big opening weekend at the international box office. According to updated numbers on Saturday, Black Adam added 19 more markets on Friday and currently has an international box office haul of $30.2 million for its first three days in theaters (via Deadline). The film is currently tracking for an international opening weekend total in the $70 million range.

Black Adam opened in theaters in the UK on Friday, bringing in $2 million across 1500 screens, as well as in Spain where it brought in $587 thousand on 689 screens. The film's current top five international markets are the UK, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Australia. The film is currently set to be Johnson's biggest opening weekend ever as a leading man, with a domestic box office of more than $60 million currently. It was previously predicted that Black Adam could end up bringing twice the amount that Shazam! brought in at the box office and the film is also expected to win the weekend.

What are critics saying about Black Adam?

The film is presently sitting at a 41 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, though the audience score is considerably better at 89 percent. ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine saw Black Adam as a first step in writing the DC Extended Universe's ship. In his 3.5-out-of-5 review of the film, he writes, "Is Black Adam the movie that will singlehandedly bring back the DC Cinematic Universe to stand toe to toe with what Marvel has built? No, but it's certainly laying the groundwork for this to be a possibility down the line. Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players. (I would also be doing the movie a disservice if I didn't mention the amazing "pop" my screening received during the post-credit scene, which might just rival Captain America picking up Thor's hammer for the biggest reaction ever heard in a theater.) It's a roller coaster ride and, if you walk in with that mindset, you're going to have a good time."

Who stars in Black Adam?

Black Adam will star Dwayne Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Loved Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

Black Adam is in theaters now.