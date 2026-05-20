Hulu Shutdown & Future on Disney+ Gets Major Official Update After Another Change for Subscribers

Hulu was an early pioneer of the streaming market, offering viewers replays of some of the biggest TV shows of the late 2000s, with the convenience of watching them over digital platforms like a computer, at a time when TV was still the dominant platform of entertainment. And yet, as streaming has overtaken TV as the primary platform for entertainment viewing, Hulu has struggled more than most streamers to stay relevant.

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When Hulu was acquired by Disney in 2019, it raised many questions about the streaming platform’s future – especially since Disney was going all-in on its own streaming service, Disney+. In the early 2020s, Disney played the line of using Hulu for one kind of branded streaming content (more adult-oriented) while Disney+ reflected the traditional Disney brand with its content. But, as the “Streaming Wars” have ended, Hulu has been facing some drastic changes, which are now becoming realities.

Disney Continues Merging Hulu & Disney+ Into One Service

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A new report details how Disney is continuing to move forward with its gradual integration of Hulu into Disney+, stating that a “unified” version of the streaming platform and app (operating from one back-end platform) will be rolled out in 2026. As of writing this, subscribers who bundle both Disney+ and Hulu will be able to sync their respective Hulu and Disney+ profiles and metadata (viewing history, predictive recommendations, etc.) into one single profile, which will then operate from the Disney+ app, including continued watching of any content that was being streamed over Hulu.

Hulu subscribers will now be able to access Disney+ with their Hulu login credentials; they will be able to access the full Hulu content library, as well as a “small sampling” of Disney+ and ESPN content. The goal, as stated by Disney, is to give potential new subscribers “a taste of what is offered to bundle subscribers,” as an incentive for them to invest in the new Disney streaming model. Currently, there is no way to sync users’ profiles that include subscription bundles like to Hulu + Live TV; Hulu with Disney+, and Max, or other similar bundles. Hulu Kids profiles (or any profile with under-18 restrictions) will also not be able to link.

This integration of Hulu and Disney+ has not exactly been a subtle process: Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek began opening the floodgates as far back as 2022, adding mature content to the Disney+ platform and allowing brands like Marvel to produce R-rated titles such as Deadpool & Wolverine and the Marvel Zombies animated series. After that, when the streaming bubble burst (around 2023, 2024), Disney started cross-pollinating with its “Hulu on Disney+” bundle. A mature content filter was added to Disney+ so that adult users could view Hulu content on their Disney+ platform.

Last summer, returning Disney CEO Bob Iger laid a clear path for the future of Hulu, stating during an earnings call that, “We are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+. This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news, and industry-leading live sports content in a single app.” Iger cited benefits like “higher engagement, lower churn, and advertising revenue potential, as well as operational efficiencies,” as driving forces behind the integration.

When Will Hulu End?

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For those users who may be concerned, Disney representatives are stating that “there are no current plans to sunset the Hulu app.”

However, as the integration between Disney+ and Hulu is fully completed, users should expect that an end date for Hulu will be announced – presumably by the end of the year.

You can begin integrating your Hulu and Disney+ profiles, now.