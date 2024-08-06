Black Panther Star Connie Chiume Dead at 72

BlaBlack Panther star Connie Chiume passed away at the age of 72. The South African actor also appeared and Beyoncé’s Black Is King on Disney+. Chiume had numerous roles on television in South Africa. On Instagram, her family released a statement on the venerated actress’s passing. Born in Welkom, South Africa on June 5 1952, Chiume was the fifth of nine children. Before turning her sights to acting, she trained in nursing and achieved her teaching degree in 1976. From there, she moved to Greece and joined the cast of Sola Sola, a musical production. 1989 would bring Chiume’s big break on Inkom’ Ella Yodwa, a popular series on TV at that time.

During her acting career, she amassed multiple honors, including the NTVA Avanti Award for Best Drama Actress in 2000. (Securing that honor for her work in Soul City.) Then, in 2009, she netted a SAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in a drama for Zone 14. South Africa issued a statement after news of her death broke: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered.”

Connie Chiume during the official South African Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King at the Johannesburg Country Club on July 18, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Lion King, a 2019 musical film produced by Walt Disney Pictures, is a photorealistic computer-animated remake of Disney’s traditionally animated 1994 film The Lion King and stars voices of famous personalities like Donald Glover, John Kani, Beyonce Knowles-Carter and others.

“The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the International Acclaimed award winning actress Connie Chiume,” the Instagram account for the actress reads. “Connie Chiume 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th August 2024. The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

Black Panther As Phenomenon

Funnily enough, Chiume didn’t know how big the phenomenon of Black Panther was when she auditioned. She told King David the story on his podcast. “I went to an audition not knowing what I was auditioning for,” the actress began. “I went there and I was given a piece that I was supposed to do. I could see that this person is an African who was addressing the nation. I wore my African regalia, I learnt my lines. I did my best. I remember those days I used to go to a lot of auditions.”

She ended up auditioning alongside Joe Mafela and Treasure Tshabalala. “The film I was auditioning for was called Motherland, that’s what I know I auditioned for,” she explained. “I go to another job, I’m working there, I get a call that I’ve been cast for Black Panther and I’m gonna travel for Black Panther.”

Chiume added, “They asked me when I was gonna shoot, and shyly I said Black Panther after that everybody stood up, they started running and screaming. One of them Googled it and they showed me and I was like what!!?.”



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chiume family at this time.