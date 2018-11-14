‘Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Feels Honored to Have Been a Part of One of the Last Films Stan Lee Was a Part of

This has been a tough week for the Marvel Universe as fans, colleagues, and everyone in-between mourn the loss of comic book legend, Stan Lee.

After his death on November 12th, a countless number of people have paid tribute to Lee, from posts on social media to ads in the paper to touching on-camera interviews.

Many actors from the MCU have shared their stories about Lee, all grateful for being given the opportunity to be a part of his magical world. Another in a long line of admirers and mourners is Michael B. Jordan, who is best known to MCU fans as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jordan said he was “heartbroken” over Lee’s passing, and pointed out how much the creator “made an impact on so many different people.”

“[He] literally changed the face of entertainment in so many different ways,” Jordan added, “He showed people how to dream; how to escape.”

The actor let it be known that he was “honored to be a part of one of the last films [Lee] got a chance to be a part of.” Black Panther, which came out earlier this year, was a wildly successful addition to the franchise and the third-to-last MCU film to be released while Lee was alive, the others being Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Jordan said working with Lee was something he would “cherish” forever, and ended his statements with, “Rest in peace, Stan Lee. We lost a really, really good one.”

Jordan wasn’t the only Black Panther actor to pay his respects to Stan Lee. All of the film’s women took to Twitter to post about the loss.

“Stan’s creative genius sparked my imagination & left me in awe,” Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia) wrote.

“Thank you for creating worlds of wonder and heroism,” Danai Gurira (Okoye) tweeted.

While Black Panther 2 is definitely happening, we’re a long way from its release. However, the cast and crew were able to celebrate earlier this week, taking away the People’s Choice Awards for “Choice Movie Actor” (Chadwick Boseman) and “Choice Action Star” (Danai Gurira) of 2018.

Michael B. Jordan is currently promoting his upcoming film, Creed II, which will be released in theatres on November 21, 2018. The sequel is not being directed by Ryan Coogler, however, who directed the first Creed in addition to Black Panther.

You can catch some of the Black Panther heroes in Avengers 4, which is set to be released on May 3, 2019.