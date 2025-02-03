Black Panther 3 Producer Debunks T’Challa MCU Recasting Rumors (Exclusive)

Those rumors of Marvel Studios re-casting the part of T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appear to have been greatly exaggerated. The rumor popped up last month and stated that Marvel is reportedly looking to replace Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa for future appearances, such as Black Panther 3. Naturally, fans have reacted both positively and negatively to the report, with some even wanting T’Challa’s son to be the new Black Panther. For now, the topic appears to be off the table according to someone inside the halls of Marvel Studios.

ComicBook spoke to Nate Moore, the VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, in support of Captain America: Brave New World. When asked about the rumors of finding a new T’Challa to play Black Panther, Moore shot them down. “The truth is, there’s no truth to those rumors. Never say never to anything, we haven’t really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year,” Moore said. “We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it].”

Moore also teased how Captain America: Brave New World can help set up Black Panther 3.

image credit: marvel studios

“I’m sure Wakanda will have an opinion about the arrival of Adamantium. And I’m sure Wakanda had an opinion on Sam Wilson as Captain America,” he said. “Clearly, they seem to support him, as they’ve given him some technology to help him out. But Wakanda isn’t in the best graces with the U.S. government, so there’s a possibility for conflict in a lot of different ways. I think Wakanda, to me, gets to play in the same political thriller sandbox as Captain America because it does deal with globalization and global politics, so anything is possible.”

Black Panther 3 was confirmed in the announcement that Nate Moore would be departing Marvel Studios to pursue other opportunities. In a statement, Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito praised Moore’s work for the studio but also revealed that while Moore is moving on, his connection to Marvel isn’t done just yet, as they will be working with him for the next Black Panther film.

“Nate is a fantastic executive and colleague as well as a wonderful friend to all of us here at Marvel Studios,” the statement reads. “He has been a core member of our team since 2010, and his influence will continue to reverberate in our storytelling. Although we’ll miss him a great deal, we look forward to watching what he does next while also having the good fortune of working with him in a new way on our next Black Panther movie.”

“Nearly everything I know about producing I’ve learned from my time at Marvel Studios,” Moore said. “I feel lucky to have worked with a group of people who love filmmaking and storytelling as much as my Marvel colleagues and the cast and crew of our films. But I couldn’t be more excited to apply my experience and passion for film towards theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda for Black Panther 3.”

One person we know who will be starring in Black Panther 3 is Denzel Washington. The famed actor revealed he’d be a part of Black Panther 3 in November while promoting Gladiator II. Though it’s unclear what his role in the movie will be.