Fantastic Four: First Steps Prepares for Launch With New Origin Story Teaser

Get ready for the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps with a new teaser. The first Fantastic Four movie from Marvel Studios is getting ready to drop a trailer Tuesday morning, and in preparation has given fans a sneak peek a day early. The movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / Thing. While they aren’t heavily featured in The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser, it sets the stage for their origin story of how they obtain they’re fantastic powers.

“The Future Foundation invites you to take your first steps into a fantastic new era,” a post from the official Marvel account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. “Launch coverage begins at 7AM ET” with a link to the Marvel YouTube account to tune in.

The Future Foundation invites you to take your first steps into a fantastic new era.



Launch coverage begins at 7AM ET | 4️⃣AM PT: https://t.co/rUykpi6UDo

We have ABC to thank for originally unveiling when fans would get to a trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. A press release shared by ABC News on Friday stated that the long-awaited preview Fantastic Four will premiere on Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 4th. However, shortly after that press release was published, it was updated to remove any mention of the Fantastic Four trailer. It would seem that someone at Disney jumped the gun, but today’s announcement confirms the original press release was accurate.

Marvel fans will want to pay attention to Super Bowl Sunday, where the company has made a tradition to revealing trailer spots during the Big Game. Of course, last year’s Super Bowl delivered the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, and previous Super Bowls have featured trailer for Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Solder, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and other Marvel projects. Fantastic Four, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts* all come out this year. A report indicates Disney has secured two Super Bowl spots for upcoming Marvel movies, so it’s likely we’ll get footage for two of the three.

Debuting the trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Good Morning America is also corporate synergy. GMA airs on ABC, which along with Marvel Studios, are under the Disney banner. Disney, just like every other company, likes to promote its products, so there’s no better place to get fans hyped for Fantastic Four than on Disney’s top morning news show.

Makes sure to check back to ComicBook tomorrow morning for the premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer.