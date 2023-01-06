BAFTA Longlists Include The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange 2

The longlist has been released for the The British Academy Film Awards, and it includes a number of nominations for comic book and genre films. As you might expect, the technical categories are more weighted toward that kind of movie, but even in other categories, movies like The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere All At Once earned some attention. Netflix's All Quiet On the Western Front scored the most nominations with 15, followed by Banshees with 14. Everything Everywhere All at Once and Elvis both have 12 spots on the list. Top Gun: Maverick managed to grab eight.

The Batman scored mentions for cinematography, makeup and hair, original score, production design, sound, and special visual effects. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned a nod for Angela Bassett, as well as mentions for costume design, makeup and hair, and special visual effects.

Everything Everywhere All at Once lands on the list for best film, director (technically directors, for The Daniels), original screenplay, leading actress (Michelle Yeoh), supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), casting, editing, original score, production design, special visual effects, and sound.

In the special visual effects category, almost every movie is a genre favorite, excepting All Quiet on the Western Front. The other nominees include Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Jurassic World Dominion, and Top Gun: Maverick. 69 films were submitted for consideration, with ten voted on by the SVFX chapter of the Academy.

You can check out some of the longlists for the most notable categories below.

BEST FILM

• "Aftersun"

• "All Quiet on the Western Front"

• "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• "Elvis"

• "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

• "The Fabelmans"

• "Living"

• "Tár"

• "Top Gun: Maverick"

• "Triangle of Sadness"

ANIMATED FILM

• "The Amazing Maurice"

• "The Bad Guys"

• "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

• "Lightyear"

• "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

• "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

• "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

• "Turning Red"

DIRECTOR

• "Aftersun"

• "All Quiet on the Western Front"

• "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• "Corsage"

• "Decision To Leave"

• "Elvis"

• "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

• "Fire of Love"

• "The Quiet Girl"

• "Saint Omer"

• "She Said"

• "Tár"

• "Till"

• "Top Gun: Maverick"

• "The Woman King"

• "Women Talking"

LEADING ACTRESS

• Naomi Ackie in "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

• Ana de Armas in "Blonde"

• Cate Blanchett in "Tár"

• Jessica Chastain in "The Good Nurse"

• Viola Davis in "The Woman King"

• Danielle Deadwyler in "Till"

• Lesley Manville in "Mrs Harris Goes To Paris"

• Emma Thompson in "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

• Michelle Williams in "The Fabelmans"

• Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

LEADING ACTOR

• Austin Butler in "Elvis"

• Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick"

• Harris Dickinson in "Triangle of Sadness"

• Brendan Fraser in "The Whale"

• Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Daniel Kaluuya in "Nope"

• Felix Kammerer in "All Quiet on the Western Front"

• Daryl McCormack in "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

• Paul Mescal in "Aftersun"

• Bill Nighy in "Living"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

• Angela Bassett in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

• Hong Chau in "The Whale"

• Kerry Condon in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Jamie Lee Curtis in "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

• Dolly De Leon in "Triangle of Sadness"

• Lashana Lynch in "The Woman King"

• Janelle Monáe in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

• Carey Mulligan in "She Said"

• Emma Thompson in "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical"

• Aimee Lou Wood in "Living"

SUPPORTING ACTOR

• Brendan Gleeson in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Tom Hanks in "Elvis"

• Woody Harrelson in "Triangle of Sadness"

• Barry Keoghan in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Brad Pitt in "Babylon"

• Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

• Eddie Redmayne in "The Good Nurse"

• Albrecht Schuch in "All Quiet on the Western Front"

• Micheal Ward in "Empire of Light"

• Ben Whishaw in "Women Talking"